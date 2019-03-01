Log in
Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Heads to Germany for 2019 IWA OutdoorClassics

03/01/2019 | 03:34pm EST
March 01, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) is heading back to Europe for the 2019 IWA OutdoorClassics show from March 8-11. The Ruger exhibit booth will be located in Hall 7A-414 again this year. Visitors to the show will have an opportunity to meet with Ruger representatives and view a large assortment of Ruger® products including time-honored classics as well as exciting, newly introduced models.

2019 marks over 45 years of the IWA OutdoorClassics Show hosted in Nuremburg, Germany. This international trade fair features outdoor equipment, functional clothing, hunting sports and shooting sports exhibitors from the retail firearms industry.

To learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 20:33:06 UTC
