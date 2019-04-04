Log in
Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger Introduces New Security-9 Compact Pistol

04/04/2019 | 05:27pm EDT
April 04, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) is proud to introduce a new, compact version of the popular Security-9® pistol. Smaller, lighter and more concealable than its full-size counterpart, the Security-9 Compact is ideal for everyday carry with an overall length of 6.5' and weighing in at just under 22 ounces. The attractive price point of both the full-size and compact models will have you wanting one of each.

The Security-9 Compact ships with two, 9mm Luger, 10-round, flush-fit steel magazines, which provide for greater concealability. Also included is one finger grip extension floorplate for added control. Extended, 15-round magazines are also available for purchase at ShopRuger.com.

The Security-9 family shares the same Secure Action used in the LCP® II, which is derived from the reliable and proven hammer-fired LCP fire control system. The Secure Action combines the smooth trigger pull of the LCP with the short, crisp feel and positive reset of a single-action. Additional safety features include an integrated trigger safety; external manual safety; neutrally balanced sear with significant engagement and strong spring tension; and hammer catch to help prevent the hammer from contacting the firing pin unless the trigger is pulled.

The American-made Security-9 Compact is constructed around a rigid, precision-machined, hard-coat anodized aluminum chassis with full-length guide rails and a blued, through-hardened alloy steel slide and barrel. Identical to the full-size model, this pistol also features eye-catching sights, a textured grip frame and an easy-to-rack slide.

For more information on the Security-9 Compact or to learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for the Security-9 and other Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

Disclaimer

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:26:02 UTC
