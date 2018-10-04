Sturm Ruger mpany : Ruger to Sponsor TWAW Fifth Annual National Leadership Conference

October 04, 2018

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) is proud to announce its continued support of The Well Armed Woman (TWAW) Shooting Chapters, Inc. as a .50 Caliber Sponsor of the TWAW Fifth Annual National Leadership Conference, which begins on Friday, October 5 in Branson, MO. The 2018 National Leadership Conference is an event designed to educate, equip and empower nearly 400 TWAW Chapter Leaders and Certified Firearms Instructors from across the country through range training courses, educational seminars and industry panels.

Ruger will be providing Security-9® pistols for a 'Close Quarters Combat' range instruction led by Glen Stilson, United States Army Veteran and Owner and Head Instructor of Independence Training. This pre-conference range event will be held on Thursday, October 4 at the Bass Pro Shops Shooting Academy.

'We are proud to continue our support of this empowering event for the fifth year in a row,' said Ruger President and CEO Chris Killoy. 'This group of leaders is integral to the education of women shooters across the country and we fully support the Organization's mission.'

'Ruger has been with us as a loyal and faithful supporter from the start,' said TWAW Shooting Chapters Chairwoman and Founder Carrie Lightfoot. 'Their meaningful partnership and dedication to women shooters has been so impactful to our organization and its leaders.'

TWAW Shooting Chapters, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that organizes local groups of women around the country that meet monthly to practice, learn and grow as shooters. The organization exists to educate and empower women in a safe and non-threatening environment for their effective and responsible self-defense with a firearm. To learn more about The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapters, Inc., visit TWAWShootingChapters.org.

To learn more about Ruger's extensive line of award-winning firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger .