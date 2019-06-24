Log in
STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC

(RGR)
Sturm Ruger mpany : Team Ruger Randi Rogers Takes High Lady Spot at 2019 Texas State IDPA Championship

06/24/2019 | 05:15pm EDT
June 24, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger's Randi Rogers claimed the High Lady ESP divisional win and finished second overall at this year's Texas State IDPA Championship held at the Mission160 Shooting Range located in Whitewright, TX.

The match consisted of twelve challenging stages conforming to IDPA stage-design rules. Rogers earned the High Lady position in the ESP division with a final winning time of 247.67 competing with her Ruger® Custom Shop SR1911® Competition pistol chambered in 9mm Luger.

'The great thing about the Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 is that it runs consistently throughout the whole match,' said Rogers. 'If I make a mental mistake, it picks me up and keeps me going by running straight, true and reliably every single time.'

To learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 21:14:18 UTC
