Sturm Ruger mpany : Team Ruger Starts 2019 Season with Multiple Divisional Wins

February 28, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger started its 2019 season strong with two divisional wins at the first match of the year.

Team members Dave Olhasso and James McGinty each earned a divisional win at the 2019 IDPA Arctic Blast Regional Championship held at the Wilkes-Barre Rifle and Pistol Club located in Hunlock Creek, PA. The match consisted of 10 scenario stages, held outdoors in the wintry conditions of Northeastern Pennsylvania, testing each competitor's skill and focus.

McGinty took top honors in the ESP division shooting the Ruger® Custom Shop SR1911® Competition and finishing first overall with a final time of 127.50. His teammate Olhasso claimed the number one spot in the CDP division and second overall with a winning time of 132.58, competing with the SR1911 Target configuration chambered in .45 Auto.

'Starting the season off with the IDPA Arctic Blast in extreme midwinter conditions made this a very challenging match,' said McGinty. 'We were able to complete eight out of ten stages before the snow started to fly. Even in the sub-freezing temperatures my SR1911 ran flawlessly, allowing me to come home with the first place finish.'

To learn more about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.