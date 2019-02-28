Sturm Ruger mpany : Team Ruger Takes Top Cowgirl Spot at 2019 Winter Range SASS Event

February 28, 2019

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) is proud to announce that Team Ruger claimed a first-place win at this year's Winter Range SASS National Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting held at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix, AZ..

Winter Range is a six-day event that provides the backdrop for the Single Action Shooting Society's National Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting. The competition tested the shooters' skills against challenging steel targets and extreme weather conditions with twelve different stages laid out in a unique, Old West style.

Team Ruger's Randi Rogers, also known as 'Holy Terror' in the SASS community, walked away with the first place Cowgirl divisional win. Rogers took top honors in the Cowgirl division shooting her pair of Ruger Vaqueros, and finished eleventh overall with a final time of 236.42 competing against a field of over 600 skilled competitors.

�In my over 20 years of shooting, this year's National Championship was probably some of the worst shooting conditions I have ever experienced,� said Rogers. �We had wind, rain, hail, snow and cold. Despite all of that, it was a great event. The weight of my Vaqueros made them very easy to shoot, as the recoil is easy to control. I know I can count on their smooth actions and unmatched reliability.�

