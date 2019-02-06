Sturm Ruger mpany : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 20

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will announce its financial
results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2018 and file its Annual
Report on Form 10-K on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after the close of
the stock market.
On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00
a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2018 operating
results. Interested parties can access the webcast at Ruger.com/corporate
or by dialing 855-871-7398, participant
code 6481069.
About Sturm, Ruger
Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of
rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a
full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers
over 400 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 60
years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility.
Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes
the importance of these principles as we work hard to deliver quality
and innovative firearms.
The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements
and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements
are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying
risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of
firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external
financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending
litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control
and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more
of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised
forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the
date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the
occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005511/en/