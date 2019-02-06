Log in
News Summary

Sturm Ruger mpany : to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 20

02/06/2019 | 05:06pm EST

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2018 and file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, after the close of the stock market.

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2018 operating results. Interested parties can access the webcast at Ruger.com/corporate or by dialing 855-871-7398, participant code 6481069.

About Sturm, Ruger

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers over 400 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 60 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes the importance of these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.


© Business Wire 2019
