STV : Enters Four-Year Partnership With Virgin Media

By Adria Calatayud

Scottish broadcaster STV Group PLC said Monday that it has signed a four-year strategic partnership with Liberty Global Virgin Media.

Under the agreement, Virgin Media television customers will have access to fully regionalized versions of the broadcaster in HD in Scotland. STV Player and STV catch-up programming will also be launched on Virgin Media's set-top boxes for the first time, STV said.

The deal includes an increased marketing presence for Virgin Media on STV's services, the broadcaster said.

