STV GROUP PLC. (STVG)
STV : Enters Four-Year Partnership With Virgin Media

09/03/2018 | 08:57am CEST

By Adria Calatayud

Scottish broadcaster STV Group PLC said Monday that it has signed a four-year strategic partnership with Liberty Global Virgin Media.

Under the agreement, Virgin Media television customers will have access to fully regionalized versions of the broadcaster in HD in Scotland. STV Player and STV catch-up programming will also be launched on Virgin Media's set-top boxes for the first time, STV said.

The deal includes an increased marketing presence for Virgin Media on STV's services, the broadcaster said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -1.36% 26.81 Delayed Quote.-25.20%
STV GROUP PLC. 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 125 M
EBIT 2018 21,1 M
Net income 2018 16,4 M
Debt 2018 35,6 M
Yield 2018 5,02%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,52x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 154 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,61  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margaret Anne Ford Non-Executive Chairman
George Watt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alistair Brown Chief Technology & Platforms Officer
Christian Woolfenden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STV GROUP PLC.0.00%199
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.48%83 708
VIVENDI-0.31%33 836
VIACOM-4.97%12 014
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.13.21%7 275
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.185.84%6 816
