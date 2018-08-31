Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  STV Group Plc.    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC. (STVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

STV : Growth Fund invests £5m to support Scotland's economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:02pm CEST
STV has launched an innovative initiative to drive economic growth, particularly in the Scottish SME sector.

As part of its commitment to actively support the business community in Scotland, the country's leading digital media company has created the STV Growth Fund which is making £5 million available through STV airtime marketing space and aims to connect businesses with consumers across Scotland earlier in their business journey. This will enable more Scottish companies to capitalise on the unrivalled connection which STV has with consumers - every month STV reaches 87% of Scots.

More than 50 companies have already benefitted, with over £1.5 million of funding now helping businesses across Scotland to fulfil their growth objectives.

The £5 million STV Growth Fund investment is available for companies to boost their marketing activities via match funding, revenue share arrangements, and free airtime. STV is also helping businesses to get on TV by contributing to the cost of producing an on-screen advertisement - ensuring investments are used as effectively and creatively as possible.

The People's Energy Company, established last year, provides affordable renewable energy and launched its match-funded advertising campaign earlier this month to reach new customers. Sophie Amono, Marketing Manager, People's Energy said: 'For a Scottish company that launched last year we could have never imagined being on nationwide TV as we approached our first birthday this August, but thanks to the STV Growth Fund we were able to take our 'power for the people, by the people' message to our dream audience.

'Our first ever TV campaign saw our customer base in Scotland increase by 33% taking us to over 14,000 customers. As the Scottish energy, start-up and ethical business industries continue to grow from strength to strength, opportunities like this continue to make Scotland the best place in Europe to create marketing magic.'

Bruce Walker co-founded the Startup Summit, one of the UK's leading events for entrepreneurship. 'With common goals to drive the Scottish economy, the Startup Summit is working closely with STV and has benefitted from free airtime via the Growth Fund. The greatest way to collectively grow our businesses is to work in partnership, driving opportunities for exciting businesses to get the exposure they need to really thrive.'

STV Commercial Director Peter Reilly said: 'We want to reach out to the next generation of Scottish businesses and nurture their development by offering practical assistance that will make a real difference to them whilst having a real, sustainable positive impact on our country's economy.

'STV attracts mass audiences all over Scotland - on air, online and on demand - so helping companies connect with their customers, especially at an earlier stage than they might otherwise have been able to, can expedite their growth considerably.

'Many companies' marketing budgets are under increased pressure these days so they need additional support to get their message across to consumers. Our Growth Fund not only recognises that but is helping businesses capitalise on the fact that for every £1 spent on advertising there's a £6 uplift in GDP, with small businesses benefitting from an impact up to eight times greater*.'

Further information is available for companies at www.stvgrowthfund.tv and STV's Commercial team can provide further details and advice on businesses' eligibility for Growth Fund support.

*Source: Advertising Association, Advertising Pays 2 - Deloitte
Ends
For further information, please contact the STV press office:
Katie Martin: 0141 300 3109, katie.martin@stv.tv
Ellen Drummond: 0141 300 3341/07803 970143, ellen.drummond@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 16:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STV GROUP PLC.
06:02pSTV : Growth Fund invests £5m to support Scotland's economy
PU
08/09STV : Top chefs serve up a new series of their culinary road trip as they explor..
PU
08/02STV : Organisational changes at STV
PU
07/31STV : announces coverage of this year's Edinburgh Festival
PU
07/25STV : appoints experienced digital leader Richard Williams as Managing Director ..
PU
07/03STV : Sean takes to the skies for Shetland Tea Parties in aid of the Appeal
PU
07/02STV : Entrepreneurial Scotland and STV launch campaign to celebrate Scottish ent..
PU
05/16STV : Alistair Brown to leave STV
PU
05/16STV : sets out strategy for creative and digital growth
PU
04/26STV : Trading Update & Announcement of Board Changes
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 125 M
EBIT 2018 21,1 M
Net income 2018 16,4 M
Debt 2018 35,6 M
Yield 2018 4,86%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 155 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,61  GBP
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margaret Anne Ford Non-Executive Chairman
George Watt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alistair Brown Chief Technology & Platforms Officer
Christian Woolfenden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STV GROUP PLC.0.00%207
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX31.22%83 278
VIVENDI0.13%34 420
VIACOM-3.12%12 450
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.12.94%7 245
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.181.00%6 531
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.