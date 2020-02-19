Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  STV Group plc    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC

(STVG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/18 11:35:07 am
438 GBp   -1.57%
06:35aSTV : New co-commission for STV Productions
PU
01/20STV : gives entrepreneurs the edge for growth
PU
01/08STV : Productions acquires stake in high-end drama producer Two Cities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STV : New co-commission for STV Productions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:35am EST
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
STV Group PLC - STVG
New co-commission for STV Productions
Released 11:31 19-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4869D
STV Group PLC
19 February 2020

19 February 2020

STV and Really commission STV Productions to produce new factual entertainment series, Clear Out Cash In

Glasgow-based independent, STV Productions, has been co-commissioned by broadcasters Discovery-owned Really and STV to produce brand new series, Clear Out Cash In.

The newly created format follows Yorkshire auctioneer Angus Ashworth and his team as they clear out houses packed full of trinkets, treasure and junk - transforming former family homes to empty shells, ready for sale.

The items of value go to auction, with profits going to the owner, and the rest are recycled or taken to the tip. Angus may also uncover some heirlooms that the family can't part with, whatever their value, and hear the heartfelt background stories along the way.

STV Productions will produce 10 x 60' episodes for broadcast on Really and 8 x 30' episodes for STV.

Stephen O'Donnell, Director of Programme Strategy and Marketing at STV, said: 'We're thrilled to have co-commissioned STV Productions to create this heart-warming series to suit our audience. The team will follow stories with a Scottish angle for our episodes as a key part of our regional programme offering, with every episode celebrating those hidden gems in what is guaranteed to be a surprising and uplifting journey of discovery.' Craig Hunter, Director, Factual at STV Productions, said: 'This is an exciting commission for us, with the production team unearthing stories and creating two distinct series for Really and STV. We'll be filming 18 episodes in total across the UK in a show that we know will resonate and entertain viewers of both channels.'

Ends

For further information, please contact:

STV: Kirstin Stevenson at kirstin.stevenson@stv.tvor call 0141 3003886

Katie Martin at Katie.martin@stv.tvor 0141 300 3109

Discovery: Kate Keilty at kate_keilty@discovery.comor call 07717 787395

Notes to editors

STV Productions

STV Productions is one of the UK's leading content businesses and is Scotland's biggest indie. Led by award-winning executive David Mortimer, the company has an impressive track-record of success across drama, entertainment and factual, with commissions spanning BBC One and Two, ITV, Channel 4, BBC Scotland, Discovery, VH1/MTV and Sky One.

Productions include 20 series of Antiques Road Tripand nine series of sister programme, Celebrity Antiques Road Tripfor BBC with a further bumper commission for another 140 episodes of the popular programmes to air over the next two years; six series of Catchphraseand four of Celebrity Catchphrase for ITV; and Sex Tape, a four-part relationship series for Channel 4. Critically acclaimed thriller The Victimfor BBC One was watched by more than 7.2m. TV film Elizabeth is Missing,featuring two time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson, was broadcast on BBC One, achieving a 5.5m consolidated audience and receiving 5 star reviews. Factual commissions include Britain's Polar Bear Cub for Channel 4, two series of Prison: First & Last 24 Hoursfor Sky One, Ross Kemp Behind Bars - Inside Barlinnie for ITV and Fire in the Night,an award winning feature documentary to mark the 25th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster.

In 2019, STV acquired a majority stake in award-winning unscripted producer Primal Media, with recent productions including documentaries Home Freefor Channel 4 and Jerkfor BBC Three. The business recently announced the acquisition of a minority stake in high-end drama producer, Two Cities, makers of Patrick Melrose(Sky).


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRATLMBTMTTBBRM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



New co-commission for STV Productions - RNS

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 11:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STV GROUP PLC
06:35aSTV : New co-commission for STV Productions
PU
01/20STV : gives entrepreneurs the edge for growth
PU
01/08STV : Productions acquires stake in high-end drama producer Two Cities
PU
2019STV : Who would have thought Scotland's most fearless motorcross riders was a yo..
PU
2019STV : Grant of options under sharesave scheme
PU
2019STV : hosts Growth Academy event in Glasgow
PU
2019STV : Player launches on Sky
PU
2019STV : to place current affairs show, Scotland Tonight, in peak
PU
2019STV : ITV commissions fourth series of ratings success, Celebrity Catchphrase
PU
2019STV : Ruth Davidson to chair new ITV Mental Health Advisory Group
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 125 M
EBIT 2019 21,9 M
Net income 2019 15,2 M
Debt 2019 41,3 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 172 M
Chart STV GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
STV Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 527,50  GBp
Last Close Price 438,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margaret Anne Ford Non-Executive Chairman
George Harris Director-Operations & Delivery
Lindsay Anne Dixon Chief Financial Officer
Christian Woolfenden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STV GROUP PLC5.04%224
VIVENDI-2.21%31 974
BOLLORÉ-4.22%11 795
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.74%7 276
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 792
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-30.74%3 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group