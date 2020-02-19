STV : New co-commission for STV Productions

19 February 2020

STV and Really commission STV Productions to produce new factual entertainment series, Clear Out Cash In

Glasgow-based independent, STV Productions, has been co-commissioned by broadcasters Discovery-owned Really and STV to produce brand new series, Clear Out Cash In.

The newly created format follows Yorkshire auctioneer Angus Ashworth and his team as they clear out houses packed full of trinkets, treasure and junk - transforming former family homes to empty shells, ready for sale.

The items of value go to auction, with profits going to the owner, and the rest are recycled or taken to the tip. Angus may also uncover some heirlooms that the family can't part with, whatever their value, and hear the heartfelt background stories along the way.

STV Productions will produce 10 x 60' episodes for broadcast on Really and 8 x 30' episodes for STV.

Stephen O'Donnell, Director of Programme Strategy and Marketing at STV, said: ' We're thrilled to have co-commissioned STV Productions to create this heart-warming series to suit our audience. The team will follow stories with a Scottish angle for our episodes as a key part of our regional programme offering, with every episode celebrating those hidden gems in what is guaranteed to be a surprising and uplifting journey of discovery.' Craig Hunter, Director, Factual at STV Productions, said: ' This is an exciting commission for us, with the production team unearthing stories and creating two distinct series for Really and STV. We'll be filming 18 episodes in total across the UK in a show that we know will resonate and entertain viewers of both channels.'

Ends

For further information, please contact:

STV: Kirstin Stevenson at kirstin.stevenson@stv.tvor call 0141 3003886

Katie Martin at Katie.martin@stv.tvor 0141 300 3109

Discovery: Kate Keilty at kate_keilty@discovery.comor call 07717 787395

Notes to editors

STV Productions

STV Productions is one of the UK's leading content businesses and is Scotland's biggest indie. Led by award-winning executive David Mortimer, the company has an impressive track-record of success across drama, entertainment and factual, with commissions spanning BBC One and Two, ITV, Channel 4, BBC Scotland, Discovery, VH1/MTV and Sky One.

Productions include 20 series of Antiques Road Trip and nine series of sister programme, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip for BBC with a further bumper commission for another 140 episodes of the popular programmes to air over the next two years; six series of Catchphrase and four of Celebrity Catchphrase for ITV; and Sex Tape , a four-part relationship series for Channel 4. Critically acclaimed thriller The Victim for BBC One was watched by more than 7.2m. TV film Elizabeth is Missing, featuring two time Academy Award winner Glenda Jackson, was broadcast on BBC One, achieving a 5.5m consolidated audience and receiving 5 star reviews. Factual commissions include Britain ' s Polar Bear Cub for Channel 4, two series of Prison: First & Last 24 Hours for Sky One, Ross Kemp Behind Bars - Inside Barlinnie for IT V and Fire in the Night, an award winning feature documentary to mark the 25 th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaste r .

In 2019, STV acquired a majority stake in award-winning unscripted producer Primal Media, with recent productions including documentaries Home Freefor Channel 4 and Jerkfor BBC Three. The business recently announced the acquisition of a minority stake in high-end drama producer, Two Cities, makers of Patrick Melrose(Sky).