Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  STV Group Plc.    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC.

(STVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STV : Popular daytime antiques show back on the road with bumper order for STV Productions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:32am EDT
STV Productions has received another significant commission to produce a further two series of long-running hit show Antiques Road Trip for BBC One, along with a ninth series of celebrity version Celebrity Antiques Road Trip for BBC Two.Series 19 and 20 of Antiques Road Trip (50 x 45') follow the country's top antiques experts as they return for another scenic road trip through the British countryside, seeking out quirky and valuable antiques to auction off for profit, all in aid of Children in Need.Meanwhile, in the ninth series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (20 x 60'), a brand new line-up of hopeful celebs turn antique hunters, all under the watchful eye of the show's regular experts.Previous series have featured a host of famous faces, including Jennifer Saunders, Jordan Banjo, Russell Kane, Ricky Tomlinson, Kelly Brook, Al Murray, Sally Phillips, Denise Van Outen, Tom Conti, Peter Andre, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Charles Dance and Phyllis Logan.
John Redshaw, series producer at STV Productions, said: 'We're excited to work with the BBC on another bumper antiques commission and look forward to getting back on the road with our fantastic experts and a brand new line-up of celeb antiquers.'
Antiques Road Trip regularly achieves over 2 million viewers - 30% higher than the slot average.The long-running series has delighted viewers with several extraordinary finds, including a rare camera found in 2017 by Scottish antiques expert Paul Laidlaw and sold at auction for £20,000 - making a £19,940 profit.Executive producer at STV Productions is Jim Regan, Head of Daytime and Popular Factual. The new episodes were commissioned by Jo Street and Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editors, BBC Daytime and Early Peak.ENDSFor further information, please contact the STV press office:Anna Hendry0141 300 3830
anna.hendry@stv.tv Katie Martin0141 3003109
katie.martin@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 11:31:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STV GROUP PLC.
07:32aSTV : Popular daytime antiques show back on the road with bumper order for STV P..
PU
03/21STV : Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2018
PU
03/21STV : supports SMEs with Growth Academy event in Dundee
PU
03/13STV : First look at The Victim - brand new drama coming soon to BBC One
PU
03/11STV : supports Scottish entrepreneurs in business growth
PU
03/05STV : Player secures additional new content partners
PU
03/04STV : Inside Central Station receives fantastic ratings on BBC Scotland
PU
02/28STV : Productions appoints WME Entertainment as distribution agent
PU
02/28STV : Full Year Results 2018
PU
02/26STV : Successful STV Growth Fund to double to £10 million
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 22,8 M
Net income 2019 16,2 M
Debt 2019 33,5 M
Yield 2019 5,53%
P/E ratio 2019 9,00
P/E ratio 2020 8,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart STV GROUP PLC.
Duration : Period :
STV Group Plc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,90  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margaret Anne Ford Non-Executive Chairman
George Watt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alistair Brown Chief Technology & Platforms Officer
Christian Woolfenden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STV GROUP PLC.7.34%191
VIVENDI21.01%37 846
BOLLORÉ16.97%13 236
VIACOM12.37%11 525
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.16.70%6 773
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.33%6 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About