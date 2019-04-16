Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  STV Group Plc.    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC.

(STVG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STV : Productions appoints Craig Hunter as Creative Director, Factual

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:18am EDT
STV Productions has appointed leading creative talent Craig Hunter as Creative Director, Factual, as the business pursues an ambitious growth plan led by David Mortimer.Hunter, whose commissioning credits include BBC's Blue Planet Live, Drowning in Plastic and Inside the Factory, is currently the Lead Commissioning Editor for Natural History and Specialist Factual and the Factual Lead for Commissioning in Scotland.With extensive production and commissioning credits to his name, Hunter has worked across a huge range of formats including blue chip series, live events, social experiments, competitions and returning formats and his commissions have been the recipient of multiple awards including BAFTA, RTS and Grierson.Other commissioning highlights include The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs, Big Life Fix, The Parkinson's Drug Trial: A Miracle Cure?Grizzly Bear Cubs and Me, Animals with Cameras and Amazing Hotels: Life beyond the Lobby.On the production side, Hunter has worked as Executive Producer for BBC Science and for independent production company KEO Films, with credits across Specialist Factual, Features, Current Affairs and Documentaries, including the multi award-winning Terry Pratchett: Choosing to Die for BBC Two.Hunter, who is from Glasgow, is an established voice for production in the Nations. In his role as Lead Commissioner for Factual Scotland he works with Scottish production companies to deliver network ideas and projects across all factual genres to the BBC.This key appointment is part of STV's comprehensive three-year strategy for creative and digital growth, through which the company is investing £15m in content and digital to position STV as a major creative force in Scotland and beyond. STV recently produced drama series The Victim for BBC One which has received huge critical and popular acclaim.Craig will work alongside Sarah Brown, Creative Director, Drama and Gary Chippington, Creative Director, Entertainment.
Craig Hunter said: 'I'm really looking forward to joining David and the team at STV Productions at what is a very exciting time for the business.'I've had an extraordinary four years in Commissioning for the BBC, and I've loved every minute of it. I've been lucky enough to work on a very broad slate of programmes, with many talented people.'I will miss the team immensely but now feels like the right time to focus my efforts back inScotland with this exciting new challenge.'Broadcasting has changed a lot since I've been a Commissioner and I'm excited to turn my creative energy towards new opportunities in the production sector, with STV.'
David Mortimer, Managing Director, STV Productions, said: 'Craig has a hugely impressive track-record of delivering high quality, award-winning, popular content across a broad range of unscripted genres and I'm delighted to welcome him to the team.'His vast experience of productions in the Nations will be invaluable as STV Productions continues its mission to deliver fantastic shows produced out of Scotland for UK and international broadcasters. I'm sure that Craig will help with our goal of establishing STV as a major industry player over the next few years.'EndsFor further information, please contact the STV press office:-Anna Hendry, 0141 300 3830 anna.hendry@stv.tv Katie Martin, 0141 300 3109, katie.martin@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 11:17:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STV GROUP PLC.
07:18aSTV : Productions appoints Craig Hunter as Creative Director, Factual
PU
04/11STV GROUP PLC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/02STV : Popular daytime antiques show back on the road with bumper order for STV P..
PU
03/21STV : Annual Report and Accounts for year ended 31 December 2018
PU
03/21STV : supports SMEs with Growth Academy event in Dundee
PU
03/13STV : First look at The Victim - brand new drama coming soon to BBC One
PU
03/11STV : supports Scottish entrepreneurs in business growth
PU
03/05STV : Player secures additional new content partners
PU
03/04STV : Inside Central Station receives fantastic ratings on BBC Scotland
PU
02/28STV : Productions appoints WME Entertainment as distribution agent
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 22,8 M
Net income 2019 16,2 M
Debt 2019 33,5 M
Yield 2019 5,52%
P/E ratio 2019 9,02
P/E ratio 2020 8,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Capitalization 149 M
Chart STV GROUP PLC.
Duration : Period :
STV Group Plc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,90  GBP
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margaret Anne Ford Non-Executive Chairman
George Watt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alistair Brown Chief Technology & Platforms Officer
Christian Woolfenden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STV GROUP PLC.7.49%195
VIVENDI23.92%39 032
BOLLORÉ21.43%14 075
VIACOM16.61%12 416
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.30.15%7 590
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.6.36%6 749
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About