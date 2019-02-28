Log in
STV GROUP PLC.

(STVG)
02/28 03:00:29 am
364 GBp   +1.82%
04:31aSTV : Productions appoints WME Entertainment as distribution agent
PU
02:26aSTV : Full Year Results 2018
PU
02/26STV : Successful STV Growth Fund to double to £10 million
PU
STV : Productions appoints WME Entertainment as distribution agent

02/28/2019 | 04:31am EST
Leading content business STV Productions has signed with WME for representation. WME will work with STV Productions with a focus on developing dramas and formats for UK and international audiences.Last year ambitious growth plans to build STV Productions into an independent production company of scale were announced, focusing on developing returning series for terrestrial and SVOD players and serving the growing demand for quality programming from the nations and regions. David Mortimer was appointed Managing Director of the business in November and has made early progress in implementing the growth plan, forming new creative partnerships and sowing the seeds to develop valuable IP.
David Mortimer, Managing Director of STV Productions, said: 'WME is one of the world's leading entertainment companies, working with an unparalleled list of artists and content creators. We are excited to be working with them as we progress our growth plans.'ENDSFor further information, please contact the STV press office:Katie Martin0141 3003109
katie.martin@stv.tv Anna Hendry0141 300 3830
anna.hendry@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:30:03 UTC
Latest news on STV GROUP PLC.
02:26aSTV : Full Year Results 2018
PU
02/26STV : Successful STV Growth Fund to double to £10 million
PU
02/25STV : launches new ad-free subscription service, STV Player+
PU
02/21STV : supports SMEs with second Growth Academy event
PU
02/05STV : Productions and Primal Media agree strategic partnership to produce shows ..
PU
01/14STV : launches new-look weather centre as part of major investment
PU
01/07STV : and Sky agree five-year strategic partnership
PU
2018STV : is Scotland's best watched channel in 2018
PU
2018STV : programme reveals how Appeal helps Scotland's children
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 125 M
EBIT 2018 20,8 M
Net income 2018 3,30 M
Debt 2018 36,7 M
Yield 2018 5,59%
P/E ratio 2018 25,54
P/E ratio 2019 8,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,41x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 140 M
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,90  GBP
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margaret Anne Ford Non-Executive Chairman
George Watt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alistair Brown Chief Technology & Platforms Officer
Christian Woolfenden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STV GROUP PLC.0.99%186
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX5.69%94 228
VIVENDI14.61%36 283
BOLLORÉ5.09%12 136
VIACOM12.88%11 996
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.03%6 696
