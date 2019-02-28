STV : Productions appoints WME Entertainment as distribution agent

Leading content business STV Productions has signed with WME for representation. WME will work with STV Productions with a focus on developing dramas and formats for UK and international audiences.Last year ambitious growth plans to build STV Productions into an independent production company of scale were announced, focusing on developing returning series for terrestrial and SVOD players and serving the growing demand for quality programming from the nations and regions. David Mortimer was appointed Managing Director of the business in November and has made early progress in implementing the growth plan, forming new creative partnerships and sowing the seeds to develop valuable IP.

David Mortimer, Managing Director of STV Productions, said: 'WME is one of the world's leading entertainment companies, working with an unparalleled list of artists and content creators. We are excited to be working with them as we progress our growth plans.'

