STV : and Virgin Media agree four-year strategic partnership

STV and Virgin Media have today signed a four-year strategic partnership which creates increased value for both businesses and will see Virgin TV customers in Scotland having access to fully regionalised versions of STV in HD for the first time.

The agreement, which results in a new commercial relationship between the two companies, includes the launch of STV Player on Virgin Media's set top boxes, also for the first time, as well as an enhanced marketing commitment from Virgin Media on STV's services.

The agreement includes the following: