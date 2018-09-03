Log in
STV GROUP PLC. (STVG)
  Report  
STV : and Virgin Media agree four-year strategic partnership

09/03/2018 | 08:32am CEST
STV and Virgin Media have today signed a four-year strategic partnership which creates increased value for both businesses and will see Virgin TV customers in Scotland having access to fully regionalised versions of STV in HD for the first time.

The agreement, which results in a new commercial relationship between the two companies, includes the launch of STV Player on Virgin Media's set top boxes, also for the first time, as well as an enhanced marketing commitment from Virgin Media on STV's services.

The agreement includes the following:


Simon Pitts, CEO of STV, said:

'Virgin Media's TV platform is very popular right across Scotland and we're delighted to be enhancing our partnership and extending the reach of STV's fantastic programmes through this innovative, long term agreement. We'll be giving our Virgin viewers two 'firsts', the launch of STV Player and the launch of all STV regional variants in full HD, allowing Scottish audiences to access our popular shows however and whenever they want them.'

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media said:

'We are very pleased to have agreed this long term partnership with STV. It is fantastic news for our customers in Scotland as it will be the first part of the UK where channel 3 will be fully regionalised in HD. Virgin Media's Scottish customers will be able to watch their local version of STV for the first time in HD, no matter in which part of the country they live.'
ENDS
Enquiries:
Katie Martin: 0141 300 3109, katie.martin@stv.tv
Ellen Drummond: 0141 300 3341/07803 970143, ellen.drummond@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 06:31:04 UTC
