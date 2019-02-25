Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  STV Group Plc.    STVG   GB00B3CX3644

STV GROUP PLC.

(STVG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

STV : launches new ad-free subscription service, STV Player+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 04:42am EST
STV today announces the launch of STV Player+, an ad-free subscription video on demand service for Scots at home and abroad. This is STV's first direct to consumer offering and allows STV to enter the fast-growing pay TV market for the first time.STV Player+ will provide access to all of STV's must-see programming in full HD, but without the ads. Subscribers will be able to catch up ad-free or watch live with no pre-roll advertising as well as download their favourite programmes for offline viewing at home or on the move. The new service will also allow subscribers to view STV content in Europe for the first time. STV Player+ is available on iOS (Apple devices) for £3.99 per month after a seven day free trial, and viewers can subscribe directly from their STV Player app or download it from the App Store. The service will be available on other platforms in due course.STV Player is the exclusive Scottish home of some of the UK's most popular TV programmes, including the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale, big entertainment shows like Britain's Got Talent and I'm a Celebrity, must-see boxsets like Cold Feet, Vera and Manhunt, and huge sporting events like the Six Nations Rugby and forthcoming 2019 Rugby World Cup. It is one of the UK's fastest growing streaming services.

Richard Williams, STV's Managing Director, Digital, said: 'We are delighted to be able to enhance our offering to STV viewers. Subscription viewing is growing, and the STV Player+ offers our viewers even greater choice and flexibility in how they watch STV, ensuring that they can access their favourite STV shows however and whenever they want, whether at home or abroad.'
Last year, STV announced a new strategic growth plan for the business, creating a dedicated digital division to drive growth through the STV Player and deliver a personalised STV for everyone. Today's launch follows the recent announcement of strategic partnerships with both Sky and Virgin which extend the reach of the STV Player to new audiences, as well as content partnerships with a range of other content providers including award-winning pre-school kids TV app Hopster and youth-focused digital broadcaster, Little Dot Studios which provide additional programming and choice for viewers.
Ends
For further information, please contact the STV press office:
Katie Martin
0141 300 3109
katie.martin@stv.tv
Anna Hendry
0141 300 3830
anna.hendry@stv.tv

Disclaimer

STV Group plc published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 09:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STV GROUP PLC.
04:42aSTV : launches new ad-free subscription service, STV Player+
PU
02/21STV : supports SMEs with second Growth Academy event
PU
02/05STV : Productions and Primal Media agree strategic partnership to produce shows ..
PU
01/14STV : launches new-look weather centre as part of major investment
PU
01/07STV : and Sky agree five-year strategic partnership
PU
2018STV : is Scotland's best watched channel in 2018
PU
2018STV : programme reveals how Appeal helps Scotland's children
PU
2018STV : appoints Chief Financial Officer
PU
2018STV : Scottish Children's Lottery raises over £3 million for Scotland's children
PU
2018STV : Player launches on Virgin TV in time for the I'm a Celebrity final
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 125 M
EBIT 2018 20,8 M
Net income 2018 3,30 M
Debt 2018 36,7 M
Yield 2018 5,81%
P/E ratio 2018 24,61
P/E ratio 2019 8,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 135 M
Technical analysis trends STV GROUP PLC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,90  GBP
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Jeremy Pitts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Margaret Anne Ford Non-Executive Chairman
George Watt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alistair Brown Chief Technology & Platforms Officer
Christian Woolfenden Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STV GROUP PLC.-2.68%176
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX6.34%94 748
VIVENDI13.86%35 873
VIACOM13.58%12 030
BOLLORÉ3.43%12 020
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.15.82%6 754
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.