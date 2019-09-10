Styland : EXPIRY OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THE WARRANTS
09/10/2019 | 07:32am EDT
STYLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED
大 凌 集 團 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 211)
(Warrant Code: 1595)
EXPIRY OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS
ATTACHING TO THE WARRANTS
The subscription rights attaching to the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019.
The last trading day of the Warrants on the Stock Exchange will be Thursday, 31 October 2019.
A circular in relation to the expiry of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants will be dispatched to the holders of Warrants and, for information only, the Shareholders as soon as practicable.
The board of directors (the "Board") of Styland Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to remind the holders of the bonus warrants issued by the Company (warrant code: 1595) (the "Warrants") entitling holders thereof to subscribe for new shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Share(s)") at the subscription price of HK$0.01 per Share (subject to adjustments) that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the instrument dated 6 November 2018 constituting the Warrants, the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants (the "Subscription Rights") will expire at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. Thereafter, any Subscription Rights which have not been exercised by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 will lapse and certificates of the Warrants will cease to be valid for any purpose.
The Company has made the following arrangements regarding dealings in, transfers of and exercise of the Subscription Rights:
the last trading day of the Warrants on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") will be Thursday, 31 October 2019and trading of the Warrants on the Stock Exchange will close after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 31 October 2019. The listing of the Warrants will be withdrawn from the Stock Exchange with effect from 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019, and an application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the withdrawal of listing of the Warrants with effect from 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019.
the registered holders of the Warrants who wish to exercise their Subscription Rights must lodge with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (the "Share Registrar") the following documents byno later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019:
the relevant certificate(s) of the Warrants;
the duly completed and signed subscription forms; and
remittances for the relevant subscription moneys.
holders of the Warrants who have not registered their holdings in Warrants under their own names and wish to exercise in whole or in part of any of their Subscription Rights must lodge with the Share Registrar at the abovementioned address the following documents byno later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday,
5 November 2019:
the relevant duly executed and stamped instruments of transfer and/or other documents of title;
the relevant certificate(s) of the Warrants;
the duly completed and signed subscription forms; and
remittances for the relevant subscription moneys.
Subscription forms and the relevant accompanying documentation lodged with the Share Registrar later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 will not be accepted.
Shares to be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Subscription Rights will rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing issued Shares. Under the terms of the instrument of the Warrants, new Shares will be allotted and issued not later than 28 days after the date of the exercise of the Subscription Rights.
The closing prices of the Shares and the Warrants on the Stock Exchange on 10 September 2019 (being the date of this announcement) were HK$0.047 per Share and HK$0.034 per Warrant respectively.
A circular in relation to the expiry of the Subscription Rights will be dispatched to the holders of the Warrants and, for information only, the holders of the Shares (the "Shareholders") as soon as practicable.
Holders of the Warrants who are in doubt as to their position or their action to be taken are recommended to consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
By order of the Board
Styland Holdings Limited
Zhao Qingji
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of five executive directors, Mr. Cheung Hoo Win, Mr. Ng Yiu Chuen, Ms. Mak Kit Ping, Ms. Zhang Yuyan and Ms. Chen Lili and five independent non-executive directors, Mr. Zhao Qingji, Mr. Yeung Shun Kee, Mr. Li Hancheng, Mr. Lo Tsz Fung Philip and Mr. Lee Kwok Yin Denthur.
