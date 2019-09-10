Styland : EXPIRY OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THE WARRANTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

STYLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 凌 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 211)

(Warrant Code: 1595)

EXPIRY OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

ATTACHING TO THE WARRANTS

The subscription rights attaching to the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019.

The last trading day of the Warrants on the Stock Exchange will be Thursday, 31 October 2019.

A circular in relation to the expiry of the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants will be dispatched to the holders of Warrants and, for information only, the Shareholders as soon as practicable.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Styland Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to remind the holders of the bonus warrants issued by the Company (warrant code: 1595) (the "Warrants") entitling holders thereof to subscribe for new shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Share(s)") at the subscription price of HK$0.01 per Share (subject to adjustments) that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the instrument dated 6 November 2018 constituting the Warrants, the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants (the "Subscription Rights") will expire at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. Thereafter, any Subscription Rights which have not been exercised by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 November 2019 will lapse and certificates of the Warrants will cease to be valid for any purpose.