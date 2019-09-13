Styland : EXPIRY OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THE WARRANTS

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your Warrants (as defined below) and/or shares in Styland Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

STYLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED

大 凌 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 211)

(Warrant Code: 1595)

Executive Directors: Registered Office: Mr. Cheung Hoo Win (Chief Executive Officer) Victoria Place, 5th Floor Mr. Ng Yiu Chuen 31 Victoria Street Ms. Mak Kit Ping Hamilton HM 10 Ms. Zhang Yuyan Bermuda Ms. Chen Lili Head office and principal place of Independent Non-executive Directors: business in Hong Kong: Mr. Zhao Qingji (Chairman) 28th Floor, Aitken Vanson Centre Mr. Yeung Shun Kee 61 Hoi Yuen Road Mr. Li Hancheng Kwun Tong Mr. Lo Tsz Fung Philip Kowloon Mr. Lee Kwok Yin Denthur Hong Kong 16 September 2019 To the holders of the Warrants and, for information only, the shareholders of the Company

EXPIRY OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THE WARRANTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Styland Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to remind the holders of the bonus warrants issued by the Company (warrant code: 1595) (the "Warrants") entitling holders thereof to subscribe for new shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the

* For identification purpose only