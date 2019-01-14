SUBARU : Invests in Three Start-up Companies through the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund

Tokyo, January 15, 2019 - Subaru Corporation has completed investments in a total of three start-up companies through its SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund by the end of 2018.

As declared in its mid-term management vision called 'STEP,' Subaru aims to become a trusted brand that resonates with customers through its products and services in its automotive and aerospace businesses.

As part of the initiatives to address its customers' diversifying mobility needs, Subaru established the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund in July 2018 with a goal of generating innovation by actively bringing in external expertise and combining it with internal expertise.

The following are the companies that the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund invested in:

Company name Bye Aerospace, Inc. Head office Colorado, U.S.A. Representative George E. Bye, Founder and CEO Established 2007 Business Design, manufacture, and sales of all-electric aircraft

Company name AEye, Inc. Head office California, U.S.A. Representative Luis Dussan, Founder and CEO Established 2013 Business Development of artificial perception systems for autonomous vehicles

Company name aptpod, Inc. Head office Tokyo, Japan Representative Junichi Sakamoto, Representative Director Established 2006 Business M2M/IoT software/hardware development, M2M/IoT cloud services, etc.

Related news release:

July 10, 2018 - SUBARU and SBI Investment Establish Private Fund

https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2018_07_10_6033/

###

[PDF/178 KB]