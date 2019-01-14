SUBARU : Invests in Three Start-up Companies through the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund

Tokyo, January 15, 2019 - Subaru Corporation has completed investments in a total of three start-up companies through its SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund by the end of 2018.
As declared in its mid-term management vision called 'STEP,' Subaru aims to become a trusted brand that resonates with customers through its products and services in its automotive and aerospace businesses.
As part of the initiatives to address its customers' diversifying mobility needs, Subaru established the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund in July 2018 with a goal of generating innovation by actively bringing in external expertise and combining it with internal expertise.
The following are the companies that the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund invested in:
Company name
Bye Aerospace, Inc.
Head office
Colorado, U.S.A.
Representative
George E. Bye, Founder and CEO
Established
2007
Business
Design, manufacture, and sales of all-electric aircraft
Company name
AEye, Inc.
Head office
California, U.S.A.
Representative
Luis Dussan, Founder and CEO
Established
2013
Business
Development of artificial perception systems for autonomous vehicles
Company name
aptpod, Inc.
Head office
Tokyo, Japan
Representative
Junichi Sakamoto, Representative Director
Established
2006
Business
M2M/IoT software/hardware development, M2M/IoT cloud services, etc.
Related news release:
July 10, 2018 - SUBARU and SBI Investment Establish Private Fund
https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2018_07_10_6033/
