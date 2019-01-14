Log in
News

SUBARU : Invests in Three Start-up Companies through the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund

01/14/2019 | 10:19pm EST

Tokyo, January 15, 2019 - Subaru Corporation has completed investments in a total of three start-up companies through its SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund by the end of 2018.

As declared in its mid-term management vision called 'STEP,' Subaru aims to become a trusted brand that resonates with customers through its products and services in its automotive and aerospace businesses.
As part of the initiatives to address its customers' diversifying mobility needs, Subaru established the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund in July 2018 with a goal of generating innovation by actively bringing in external expertise and combining it with internal expertise.

The following are the companies that the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund invested in:

Company name Bye Aerospace, Inc.
Head office Colorado, U.S.A.
Representative George E. Bye, Founder and CEO
Established 2007
Business Design, manufacture, and sales of all-electric aircraft
Company name AEye, Inc.
Head office California, U.S.A.
Representative Luis Dussan, Founder and CEO
Established 2013
Business Development of artificial perception systems for autonomous vehicles
Company name aptpod, Inc.
Head office Tokyo, Japan
Representative Junichi Sakamoto, Representative Director
Established 2006
Business M2M/IoT software/hardware development, M2M/IoT cloud services, etc.

Related news release:
July 10, 2018 - SUBARU and SBI Investment Establish Private Fund
https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2018_07_10_6033/

###

[PDF/178 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 03:18:00 UTC
