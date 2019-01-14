SUBARU : TECNICA INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES LIMITED-EDITION STI S209 IN THE U.S. MARKET

● First-ever STI 'S-line' performance vehicle sold in the United States ● Extensive improvements over the standard WRX STI for ultimate driver engagement ● The most powerful STI-badged production model ever ● Strong, yet flexible chassis delivering strong power output to the ground ● Expanded wide-body exterior treatment unique to this model ● Introduced as part of Subaru's initiative to 'enhance sports models' envisioned in its Mid-term Management Vision 'STEP'

Tokyo, January 15, 2019 - Subaru Corporation announces that its wholly-owned motorsports subsidiary, Subaru Tecnica International (STI)*, today introduced the STI S209, first-ever STI 'S-line' performance vehicle sold in the US at 2019 North American International Auto Show.

*1: Subaru Tecnica International (STI) (Representative: Yoshio Hirakawa; Mitaka, Tokyo)

Based upon WRX STI performance sedan, STI has exclusively tuned the various components of the vehicle including engine and chassis, and added exclusive parts to exterior and interior to develop this special model, S209. The S209 was developed with STI's goal to offer 'the speed that can only be felt when the driver is in complete control of the vehicle' and achieved the driving performance extensively improved over the standard WRX STI. To date, STI has launched 2018 WRX STI Type RA and 2018 Subaru BRZ tS as STI tuned performance vehicles for U.S. market, but this S209 is the first 'S-line', the top tier of STI tuned models, ever sold in America.

The EJ25 turbo engine inherited from standard U.S. model WRX STI has been exclusively tuned to deliver the optimal power output that a driver can accelerate the vehicle with confidence, in any driving situations. To feed more air to this engine, the S209 uses high-flow air intake system featuring an exclusive intake duct and induction box with conical air filter. The air is then led to the exclusively designed turbocharger with a larger turbine and compressor. The vehicle's exhaust system is equipped with high-performance mufflers with larger exhaust tips for less airflow resistance. Controlled through STI-tuned engine control unit, the powertrain delivers an estimated 341 horsepower, the highest output ever in the STI tuned models. The model also features an intercooler water spray system to lower intercooler temperature. The engine also utilizes forged pistons and connecting rods to secure reliability as production model.

The S209 wears 265/35R19 tires wrapped around lightweight 19×9-inch forged BBS alloy wheels. Underneath the S209's broader body with bulging fenders are specially developed Bilstein dampers, dedicated coil springs and stronger pillow-type bushings. Further, the S209 incorporates a flexible front-strut tower bar and flexible front and rear draw stiffeners, the items proven with the class winning Nürburgring racecar, and carbon-fiber roof which contributes to weight reduction and higher body rigidity. Additional exterior parts such as STI front, rear and side under spoilers, STI front bumper canards and STI carbon-fiber rear wing bring the better aerodynamic performance and the vehicle achieves the better handling performance with these enhancements.

With available two exterior color/BBS wheel combinations, WR Blue Pearl/dark gray wheels and Crystal White Pearl/gold wheels, the STI S209 will be sold through the U.S. Subaru retailers in late 2019.

In its mid-term management vision 'STEP', Subaru aims to 'build a strong brand' and plans to enhance the lineup of 'sports models including STI models' in its product launch direction. The S209 is introduced as part of Subaru's initiative to enhance the STI brand in the company's largest U.S. market.

Subaru will continue to aim for building a strong brand and enhance its initiative to strengthen a prominent and unique product lineup.

Main Features of S209

■ Suspension System and Wheels/Powertrain

・ STI-tuned Bilstein front struts (inverted type) and coil springs

・ STI-tuned Bilstein rear dampers and coil springs

・ STI-designed BBS 19-inch×9.0J forged aluminum wheels

・ Dunlop 265/35R19 Tires

・ Brembo ventilated front disc brakes [drilled disc rotors & monobloc opposed-piston 6-pot calipers (silver-painted, with STI logo, STI performance pad)]

・ Brembo ventilated rear disc brakes [drilled disc rotors & monobloc opposed-piston 2-pot calipers (silver-painted, with STI logo, STI performance pad)]

・ STI-designed flexible tower brace, front

・ STI-designed flexible draw stiffeners, front and rear seat back

・ STI-designed pillow ball bush rear suspension links (lateral link front and rear)

・ STI-designed front suspension supports

・ Forged pistons

・ Forged connecting rods

・ Exhaust valve spring (stronger rate)

・ Performance clutch

・ High-flow fuel pump and injectors

・ High-flow intake duct

・ Induction box with conical air filter

・ Intake duct pipe (larger diameter)

・ High-flow duct boot

・ Turbocharger with a larger turbine and compressor

・ Performance muffler with lowered back pressure (featuring STI logo)

・ Exclusive engine control unit (ECU)

・ Performance shroud

・ Intercooler water spray (with toggle switch)

・ Motul 5W-40 Performance Oil

・ Engine solenoid bracket (with serial number)

・ Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) system

・ Active Torque Vectoring system

・ STI short throw shifter

■ Controls/Instrument Panel/Warning Lights

・ Luminescent instrument panel (with multi-information display and STI logo)

・ Multifunctional display (with welcome screen featuring STI logo)

・ Central instrument panel visor (leather-like wrapping and silver stitching)

・ Ultrasuede®-wrapped steering wheel (with STI logo ornament, silver stitching)

・ STI-designed push-type engine starter switch (red with STI logo)

・ STI-designed leather-wrapped shift knob (black with STI logo) and shift boot (silver stitching)

■ Audio

・ Six speakers (4 front + 2 rear)

・ Starlink 7.0-inch multimedia audio system

・ Black roof antenna (shark fin type)

■ Interior

・ Recaro front seats (with silver stitching and accents, STI and S209 logo, heated seats, equipped with supplemental restraint system side airbags)

・ Rear seats (with silver stitching and accents)

・ Decorative instrument panel (red, with S209 logo)

・ Side sill plates (with S209 logo)

・ Door arm rests (silver stitching)

・ Center console decorative panel (silver stitching)

・ Serial number plate (console)

・ Sub trunk (with tire repair kit)

■ Exterior

・ Mesh-type front grill (cherry-red stripe with S209 ornament)

・ STI underspoiler, front

・ STI underspoiler, side

・ STI underspoiler, rear quarter

・ Side bumper bezels (steel mesh and chrome plating)

・ Bumper side canards

・ Wide fenders (front and rear)

・ Front fender air outlet grill

・ Side garnish with S209 logo

・ Rear bumper (cherry-red stripe with air outlet grill)

・ S209 rear ornament

・ Dry carbon-fiber roof

・ Black door mirrors

・ Dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler (with S209 logo)

Main S209 Specifications (estimated)

Dimensions/Weight Overall length/width/height 181.9 × 72.4 × 58.1in. Tire tread F/R 60.8in. / 61.2in. Road clearance 4.9in. Curb weight 3485 lb. Engine Type EJ25 horizontally opposed four-cylinder Max. output (net) 341 hp Fuel tank capacity 15.9 gal Fuel type Unleaded premium gasoline

[PDF/422 KB]