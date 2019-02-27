Log in
SUBARU : delivered the prototype of New Utility Helicopter for Japan Ministry of Defense

02/27/2019

Tokyo, February 28, 2019 - SUBARU delivered the prototype of New Utility Helicopter for Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD) at its Aerospace Company Utsunomiya Plant, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan today.

SUBARU contracted with JMOD for the developing of the prototype of New Utility Helicopter in September 2015, SUBARU jointly developed the SUBARU BELL 412EPX which is the latest civilian helicopter with BELL HELICOPTER, a Textron Inc. Company, USA. With this aircraft as a platform, then developed and completed the New Utility Helicopter for Japan Ministry of Defense.
The flight test of the New Utility Helicopter was started from December 2018, it passed a series of flight tests successfully, and finally it got JMOD's approval for delivery.

Here after, the prototype of New Utility Helicopter will be tested by JMOD as well. SUBARU will prepare for the start of mass production of the New Utility Helicopter in the future.

SUBARU BELL 412 EPX obtained approval of the design change of Japanese Type Certificate from Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) on January 18, 2019. SUBARU will expand defense business as well as the production and sales of 'SUBARU BELL 412EPX' which is for commercial market.

Related news release:
September 2, 2015 - FHI Wins Contract to Develop Next-Generation Utility Helicopter for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2015_09_02_988/

July 17, 2018 - SUBARU AND BELL ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION ON COMMERCIAL 412 HELICOPTER UPGRADE
https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2018_07_17_6068/

December 25, 2018 - SUBARU started flight test of the prototype of New Utility Helicopter for JMOD
https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2018_12_25_6681/

###

[PDF/421 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 04:14:01 UTC
