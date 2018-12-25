SUBARU : started flight test of the prototype of New Utility Helicopter for JMOD

Tokyo, December 25, 2018 - Subaru Corporation today started the flight test of the prototype of the New Utility Helicopter for Japan Ministry of Defense (JMOD) at its Aerospace Company Utsunomiya Plant, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.

This prototype took to the sky at 2：50p.m. by SUBARU's flight crew from the Utsunomiya Airfield and landed safely after successful 55 minutes flight.

SUBARU has been developing the New Utility Helicopter for JMOD leveraging the SUBARU BELL 412EPX as the platform that has been jointly developed with BELL HELICOPTER, a Textron Inc., USA.

This prototype aircraft will be delivered to JMOD by the end of fiscal 2018 after completion of a series of flight tests by SUBARU. SUBARU will establish a new production line for the New Utility Helicopter for JMOD and the SUBARU BELL 412EPX in its Utsunomiya Plant to expand defense business as well as commercial helicopter sales both for Japan and international markets.

