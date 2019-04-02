Log in
SUBARU CORP

(7270)
SUBARU : to exhibit at Rotorcraft Asia 2019

04/02/2019

Tokyo, April 3, 2019 - SUBARU today announced that it will participate in the Rotorcraft Asia 2019 to be held at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore from April 9 through 11.

Rotorcraft Asia is the dedicated exhibition and trade show for the helicopter in Asia region where the helicopter market is rapidly growing up. This is the second exhibition following the first one held in 2017.

SUBARU plans to introduce SUBARU BELL 412EPX which is the latest and has already been launched. SUBARU intends to accelerate its sales worldwide together with BELL HELICOPTER, a Textron Inc. Company, USA, which is the co-developing partner for this aircraft.

Outline of Main Exhibits

【SUBARU BELL 412EPX and New Utility Helicopter for JMOD】
Models of SUBARU BELL 412EPX*1, which acquired the FAA certification on July 5, 2018, and New Utility Helicopter for Japan Ministry of Defense(JMOD) *2 which has a common platform to the SUBARU BELL 412EPX of which the prototype aircraft SUBARU delivered on February 28, 2019.

*1：　July 17, 2018 - SUBARU AND BELL ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION ON COMMERCIAL 412 HELICOPTER UPGRADE
https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2018_07_17_6068/
*2：　February 28, 2019 - SUBARU delivered the prototype of New Utility Helicopter for Japan Ministry of Defense
https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2019_02_28_6939/

ABOUT SUBARU
SUBARU CORPORATION is a leading manufacturer in Japan with the automotive and aerospace businesses as the pillars of its operations.
Recognized internationally for its distinctive technologies, the company sells more than one million Subaru vehicles worldwide.

Aerospace Company, by leveraging tradition and innovative technologies, develops and produces a wide variety of aircraft and components for major customers, such as JGSDF (Japan Ground Self-Defense Force) and Boeing.
Optimizing its unique and advanced technologies, we will grow toward an aircraft manufacturer with a global presence and will actively take on challenges in new fields.
For more information, please visit: https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/

###

[PDF/380 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 02:11:07 UTC
