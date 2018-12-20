Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Subaru Corp    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORP (7270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Subaru : 2019 Subaru Ascent, Outback, Legacy, Crosstrek, Impreza (sedan and 5-door), and WRX with EyeSight and Specific Headlights Awarded IIHS' Standard of Safety “2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+)” (applies to US models only)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 03:10am CET

Tokyo, December 20, 2018 - Subaru Corporation today announced that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS; a nonprofit organization supported by auto insurers in the US) has awarded the 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+), along with the highest possible rating of 'Good' for six crashworthiness tests, 'Superior' for front crash prevention as well as 'Good' for headlight rating to the 2019 Subaru Ascent, Outback, Legacy, Crosstrek*1, Impreza (sedan and 5-door) and WRX currently sold in the U.S. market (when equipped with EyeSight and specific headlights). The all-new 2019 Forester has been awarded as 2019 Top Safety Pick (TSP) with the highest possible rating of 'Good' for six crashworthiness tests and 'Superior' for front crash prevention.

To earn the highest rating, TSP+, a vehicle must have good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests - small overlap front (driver-side and passenger-side), moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints - an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

*1: Called 'Subaru XV' in markets outside North America.

###

[PDF/660 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 02:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUBARU CORP
03:10aSUBARU : 2019 Subaru Ascent, Outback, Legacy, Crosstrek, Impreza (sedan and 5-do..
PU
12/19Gov't requests courts fine Nissan, Subaru over emission data tampering
AQ
12/11SUBARU : Notice of Resignation and Change of Representative Director
PU
12/11SUBARU : Announces Management Changes (Effective January 1, 2019)
PU
12/04SUBARU : Canada Posts Best-Ever YTD Sales after Record November
AQ
12/03SUBARU : Announces Organizational Changes (Effective December 1, 2018)
PU
11/29SUBARU : All-New Subaru Forester Wins Top ASV+++ Rating in JNCAP Preventive Safe..
PU
11/29Trump studying new auto tariffs after GM restructuring
RE
11/29Trump studying new auto tariffs after GM restructuring
RE
11/27SUBARU : to Install Japan's Largest-Scale Captive-Consumption Solar Power System..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 234 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 188 B
Finance 2019 861 B
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 10,25
P/E ratio 2020 7,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 1 890 B
Chart SUBARU CORP
Duration : Period :
Subaru Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 222  JPY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomomi Nakamura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga Chairman
Toshiaki Okada CFO, Secretary, Director & Head-Personnel
Yasunobu Nogai Senior General Manager-Technology
Masaki Okawara Chief Information Officer & GM-IT Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBARU CORP-31.95%16 821
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.37%196 728
VOLKSWAGEN-12.12%83 157
DAIMLER-33.47%57 392
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-15.39%54 460
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-14.86%49 258
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.