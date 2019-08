Subaru : Announces Management Changes (Effective August 7, 2019 and August 8, 2019)

Tokyo, August 8, 2019 - Subaru Corporation announces the following management changes which took effect on August 7, 2019 and August 8, 2019.

1. Change to Areas of Responsibility of Executive Officer (Effective August 8, 2019)

Name New Former Tetsuo Fujinuki

Vice President - Engineering Management Division

- Engineering Division 1

- Technical Research Center - Engineering Division 1 - Chief General Manager of Engineering Management Division and Technical

Research Center

- Senior General Manager of Engineering Division 1 - Senior General Manager of Engineering Division 1

2. Retired Executive Officer (Effective August 7, 2019)

- Hiromi Tamou

Retired as Senior Vice President, Chief General Manager of Engineering Management Division and Technical Research Center

###

