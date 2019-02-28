Log in
Subaru : Announces Management Changes (Effective March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2019)

02/28/2019 | 11:17pm EST

Tokyo, March 1, 2019 - Subaru Corporation announces the following management changes which will take effect on March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2019.

１．Promoted Officers (Effective April 1, 2019)

- Atsushi Osaki: Executive Vice President
(Current title: Senior Vice President, Chief Quality Officer (CQO), Chief General Manager of Quality Assurance Div. and Customer Service Div.)

- Eiji Ogino: Senior Vice President
(Current title: Vice President, President of Subaru Indiana Automotive, Inc.)

- Hiromi Tamou: Senior Vice President
(Current title: Vice President, Senior General Manager of Engineering Management Div., Chief General Manager of Technical Research Center)

２．Newly-appointed Officers (Effective April 1, 2019)

- Tetsuo Fujinuki: Vice President
(Current title: Senior General Manager of Engineering Div. 1)

- Hiroshi Wakai: Vice President
(Current title: Company Vice President of Aerospace Company, Senior General Manager of Engineering & Development Center)

- Kazuhiro Abe: Vice President
(Current title: Senior General Manager of Product Planning Div., Senior Project General Manager)

３．Retiring Officers (Effective March 31, 2019)

- Masaki Okawara
(Current title: Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chief General Manager of IT Strategy Div.)
Appointed as President of Subaru Logistics Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2019.

- Toshiaki Tamegai
(Current title: Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Div.)
Appointed as President of Kiryu Industry Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2019.

- Hiroki Kurihara
(Current title: Vice President, President of Tokyo Subaru Inc.)
To continue to hold the position as President of Tokyo Subaru Inc.* which he assumed effective January 1, 2019.
(* Announced on December 11, 2018)

- Yasuhiro Hamanaka
(Current title: Vice President, Company Vice President of Aerospace Company, General Manager of Kisarazu Maintenance Dept.)
Appointed as President of FAS Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2019.

４．Changes to areas of responsibility of Executive Officers (Effective April 1, 2019)

Name Effective April 1, 2019 Current
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga
Director
Chairman 		- - 'Tadashii-Kaisha' Promotion Dept.
- Compliance Office
- -
Toshiaki Okada
Director
Executive Vice President 		- Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
- Secretarial Office
- Finance & Accounting Dept.
- Human Resources Dept. 		- Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
- Corporate Planning Dept.
- Secretarial Office
- Finance & Accounting Dept.
- Human Resources Dept.
- 'Tadashii-Kaisha' Promotion Dept.
- Compliance Office
- Subaru Next Story Promotion Office
- -
Yoichi Kato
Director
Executive Vice President 		- Chief Risk Management Officer (CRMO)
- Risk Management Group
- External Relations Dept.
- Intellectual Property Dept. 		- External Relations Dept.
- General Administration Dept.
- CSR & Environment Dept.
- Group Company Management Dept.
- Legal Dept.
- Internal Audit Dept.
- -
Tetsuo Onuki
Director
Executive Vice President 		- Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
- Engineering Management Div.
- Engineering Div. 1
- Engineering Div. 2
- Intellectual Property Dept.
- Chief General Manager of Engineering Management Div.
Atsushi Osaki
Executive Vice President 		- Chief Quality Officer (CQO)
- Quality Assurance Div. 		- Chief Quality Officer (CQO)
- Quality Assurance Div.
- Customer Service Div.
Chief General Manager of Quality Assurance Div. Chief General Manager of Quality Assurance Div. and Customer Service Div.
Takuji Dai
Senior Vice President 		- Chief Information Officer (CIO)
- IT Strategy Div.
- Corporate Planning Div. 		- Product Planning Div.
Chief General Manager of IT Strategy Div., Senior General Manager of Corporate Planning Div. Chief General Manager of Product Planning Div.
Fumiaki Hayata
Senior Vice President 		- Corporate Planning Div. - Corporate Planning Dept.
Chief General Manager of Corporate Planning Div. General Manager of Corporate Planning Dept.
Hiromi Tamou
Senior Vice President 		- Engineering Management Div.
- Technical Research Center 		- Engineering Management Div.
- Technical Research Center
Chief General Manager of Engineering Management Div. and Technical Research Center Senior General Manager of Engineering Management Div. and Chief General Manager of Technical Research Center
Katsuo Saito
Vice President 		- General Administration Dept.
- Investor Relations Dept. 		- Business Planning Dept.
- General Administration Dept.
- CSR & Environment Dept.
- Group Company Management Dept.
General Manager of General Administration Dept. and Investor Relations Dept. General Manager of Business Planning Dept., General Administration Dept. and Group Company Management Dept.
Yasushi Nagae
Vice President 		- Customer Service Div. - Quality Assurance Div.
- Customer Service Div.
Chief General Manager of Customer Service Div. Senior General Manager of Quality Assurance Div. and Customer Service Div.
Tomoaki Emori
Vice President 		- Corporate Planning Div. - Global Marketing Div.
Senior General Manager of Corporate Planning Div. Chief General Manager of Global Marketing Div.
Tetsuo Fujinuki
Vice President
(Newly appointed) 		- Engineering Div. 1 Senior General Manager of Engineering Div. 1
Senior General Manager of Engineering Div. 1
Hiroshi Wakai
Vice President
(Newly appointed) 		- Aerospace Company Company Vice President of Aerospace Company, Senior General Manager of Engineering & Development Center
Company Vice President of Aerospace Company, Senior General Manager of Engineering & Development Center
Kazuhiro Abe
Vice President
(Newly appointed) 		- Product Planning Div. Senior General Manager of Product Planning Div., Senior Project General Manager
Chief General Manager of Product Planning Div.

###

[PDF/196 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 04:16:04 UTC
