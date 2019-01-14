Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Subaru Corp    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORP (7270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Subaru : Announces Production and Retail Sales Plans for CY2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 10:19pm EST

Tokyo, January 15, 2019 - Subaru Corporation today announced its annual production and retail sales plans for calendar year 2019.

1. Production (Units in Thousands)
2018 Result '18 vs '17 2019 Plan '19 vs '18
Japan Production *1 660 -7% 650 -2%
Overseas Production *2 359 -1% 380 +6%
Global Production 1,019 -5% 1,030 +1%

*1: Includes production of Toyota 86 models
*2: Excludes CKD production in Asia

Production in Japan is projected to decrease 2% to 650,000 units.
In prospect of continued strong sales in North America, overseas production is projected to be 380,000 units, which will be an annual production record.

2. Retail Sales (Units in Thousands)
2018 Result '18 vs '17 2019 Plan '19 vs '18
Japan Sales *3 148 -16% 150 +1%
Passenger Cars *4 119 -17% 120 +1%
Overseas Sales 914 +4% 930 +2%
U.S. 680 +5% 700 +3%
Canada 58 +6% 60 +3%
Australia 50 -5% 50 +0%
China 22 -29% 25 +14%
Other *5 104 +7% 95 -9%
Global Sales 1,063 +0% 1,080 +2%

*3: Includes OEM vehicles
*4: Passenger cars excluding mini vehicles
*5: Includes vehicles from CKD production in Asia

U.S sales are projected to be 700,000 units, which will mark the 11th consecutive year of record U.S. sales.
Global sales are projected to be 1,080,000 units, which will mark the 8th consecutive year of record global sales. While production in Japan is projected to decrease 2%, the company plans to achieve the sales growth projections by optimizing vehicle distribution operations.

Forward-looking statements in this document including production and sales forecasts are based on the information available at the time of announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

###

[PDF/136 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 03:18:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUBARU CORP
10:19pSUBARU : Announces Production and Retail Sales Plans for CY2019
PU
10:19pSUBARU : Invests in Three Start-up Companies through the SUBARU-SBI Innovation F..
PU
01:49pSUBARU : Tecnica international introduces limited-edition sti s209 in the u.s. m..
PU
01/10SUBARU : Exhibition Outline of Tokyo Auto Salon 2019
PU
2018SUBARU : started flight test of the prototype of New Utility Helicopter for JMOD
PU
2018SUBARU : Leads the Industry with 7 2019 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
AQ
2018SUBARU : 2019 Subaru Ascent, Outback, Legacy, Crosstrek, Impreza (sedan and 5-do..
PU
2018Gov't requests courts fine Nissan, Subaru over emission data tampering
AQ
2018SUBARU : Notice of Resignation and Change of Representative Director
PU
2018SUBARU : Announces Management Changes (Effective January 1, 2019)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 226 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 180 B
Finance 2019 846 B
Yield 2019 5,95%
P/E ratio 2019 10,55
P/E ratio 2020 7,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 1 861 B
Chart SUBARU CORP
Duration : Period :
Subaru Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 201  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomomi Nakamura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga Chairman
Toshiaki Okada CFO, Secretary, Director & Head-Personnel
Yasunobu Nogai Senior General Manager-Technology
Masaki Okawara Chief Information Officer & GM-IT Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBARU CORP6.24%17 093
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%201 900
VOLKSWAGEN2.35%85 157
DAIMLER6.52%60 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.60%54 815
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.21%52 441
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.