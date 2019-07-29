Subaru : Begins Production of All-New Legacy and Outback Models in the U.S.

Tokyo, July 30, 2019 - Subaru Corporation has begun production of the all-new 2020 Legacy sedan and the all-new 2020 Outback crossover SUV at its U.S. plant, Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc. (SIA).

On July 29, in Lafayette, Indiana, each model was driven off the SIA assembly line during a line-off ceremony.

The Legacy and Outback models, since their debut in 1989 and 1995, respectively, have long led Subaru's growth in North America. The seventh-generation Legacy and the sixth-generation Outback, developed as Subaru's iconic, flagship models to achieve the brand's sustainable growth in North America, offer enhanced dynamics from the Subaru Global Platform and greater peace of mind with the available DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System*.

The U.S.-made, all-new 2020 Subaru Legacy and Outback will go on sale in the U.S. and Canada this fall.

Since beginning production in 1989, SIA has produced over 4 million Subaru vehicles to date, with Legacy and Outback models totaling 1.24 million and 2.35 million units, respectively.

* The system is called the 'Driver Monitoring System' in markets outside North America.

Address: 5500 State Road 38 East, Lafayette, Indiana Established: March 17, 1987 Start of production: September 11, 1989 Capital: US$794 million Representative: Eiji Ogino, President and CEO (Senior Vice President of Subaru Corporation) Number of associates: 6,108 (as of end of June 2019) Models produced: Legacy, Outback, Impreza, and Ascent Vehicles shipped to: U.S. and Canada

