Subaru : Exhibition Outline of Tokyo Auto Salon 2019

01/10/2019 | 09:09pm EST

Showcasing the STI-tuned 'e-BOXER' Forester concept model

Tokyo, January 11, 2019 - Subaru Corporation, together with Subaru Tecnica International Inc. (STI)* , exhibits at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2019, to be held from January 11th through 13th, 2019 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba prefecture, Japan.

Subaru is showcasing 'Forester Advance Sport Concept' and 'Impreza STI Sport Concept', both created in collaboration between Subaru and STI, along with 'Levorg STI Performance' and 'WRX STI Rally Concept' both equipped with a series of STI performance parts which bring more driving fun and better stability for the cars.

As for racing cars, the class winning 'WRX STI NBR Challenge 2018' for 24 Hours Nürburgring endurance race and the 'Subaru BRZ GT300 2018' for Super GT race are exhibited.

*: STI: Located in Mitaka, Tokyo, the company manages motorsport activities of Subaru.

1 Forester Advance Sport Concept Reference exhibits
2 Impreza STI Sport Concept
3 Levorg STI Performance
4 WRX STI Rally Concept
5 Subaru BRZ GT300 2018 Race models
6 WRX STI NBR Challenge 2018
7 WRX STI Rally Car for Japan Rally Championship
8 CG ROBOT Racing 2018 (SUBARU BRZ)

◆　Forester Advance Sport Concept / Impreza STI Sport Concept
Forester Advance Sport Concept is an STI tuned concept model based on Japanese spec Forester Advance, which is powered by 'e-BOXER', a power unit utilizing Subaru's signature BOXER engine and an electric motor in Lineartronic. The model wears 'Fighter Gray' exterior color exclusive to this model and 19-inch alloy wheels. An addition of monobloc opposed 6-pot Brembo front brake calipers gives high performance feel to the vehicle.
Impreza STI Sport Concept, based on Impreza 2.0i-S EyeSight, has received a treatment with exclusive parts both inside and outside the vehicle. In addtion, bordeaux red color interior gives premium feel to the car.

◆　Levorg STI Performance / WRX STI Rally Concept
Levorg STI Performance received special treatment with STI performance parts which have been developed through various racing and testing activities by STI. STI showcases its performance parts, such as Flexible Tower Bar, Flexible Draw Stiffener and aero parts, which makes the car more controllable at driver's will.
Based on WRX STI Type S, WRX STI Rally Concept got exclusive parts such as gold colored 19-inch BBS wheels and RECARO seats and it evokes legendary Subaru rally cars.

###

[PDF/382 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 02:08:05 UTC
