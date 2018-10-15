Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Subaru Corp    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORP (7270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Subaru : Receives Securities Analysts’ Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure for Fifth Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 04:13am CEST

Tokyo, October 15, 2018 - Subaru Corporation has been selected as the top company in the 'automobile, auto parts and tires' category of the 2018 Awards for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure presented by the Securities Analysts Association of Japan (SAAJ). Subaru received the highest marks among the 19 companies in the category that were evaluated. This is the fifth consecutive year that Subaru has received this award.

The Excellence in Corporate Disclosure Awards have been presented by the SAAJ every year since 1995 with the goal of improving corporate information disclosure. This year marks the 24th year that the award program has been held. Companies are evaluated by securities analysts of each sector on the basis of the following five criteria:
1) management's stance on investor relations, the function of a corporation's investor relations department, and basic stance of a corporation's investor relations; 2) disclosures through briefings, interviews, and explanatory materials; 3) fairness in disclosure; 4) disclosure related to corporate governance; and 5) voluntary disclosure that conforms to conditions of each industry.

As the company's management philosophy, Subaru aims to be 'a compelling company with a strong market presence' built upon its customer-first principle.
We will continue to meet our responsibilities as a company that conducts its business on the global stage and, in our IR activities, will seek to further enhance shareholder and investor understanding of Subaru through the broad-based and fair disclosure of corporate information.

###

[PDF/360 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 02:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUBARU CORP
04:13aSUBARU : Receives Securities Analysts’ Award for Excellence in Corporate D..
PU
09/28SUBARU : reports more cases of improper vehicle inspections
AQ
09/28SUBARU : Results of Investigation into Improper Conduct during Final Vehicle Ins..
PU
09/26SUBARU CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/20Japan auto lobby says hopes NAFTA will keep current framework
RE
09/14Falken Tires Selected As An Original Equipment Supplier To The Redesigned 201..
AQ
09/14SUBARU : Makes Donation for Earthquake and Typhoon Relief in Japan
PU
09/06SUBARU : Impressive Sales Streak Continues for Subaru Canada with Record August
AQ
08/22SUBARU : Canada Announces Exclusive 2019 WRX Raiu Edition; Limited edition Raiu ..
AQ
08/09Suzuki, Mazda, Yamaha admit using fake vehicle emission data
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/14Subaru Corporation ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/03NEW YORK AUTO SHOW THEMES : SUVs, SUVs And More SUVs 
04/02EV Company News For The Month Of March 2018 
03/02Trump's tariffs could deal another blow to already slowing U.S. auto sales 
03/01EV Company News For The Month Of February 2018 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 334 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 261 B
Finance 2019 904 B
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 9,60
P/E ratio 2020 8,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 2 512 B
Chart SUBARU CORP
Duration : Period :
Subaru Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 819  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomomi Nakamura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga Chairman
Toshiaki Okada CFO, Secretary, Director & Head-Personnel
Yasunobu Nogai Senior General Manager-Technology
Masaki Okawara Chief Information Officer & GM-IT Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBARU CORP-9.58%22 398
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.48%192 246
VOLKSWAGEN-15.79%80 305
DAIMLER-25.30%65 402
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.21%55 986
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.22%49 938
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.