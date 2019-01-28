Log in
Subaru Corp    7270

SUBARU CORP (7270)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Subaru : Restart of production at Gunma Manufacturing Division

01/28/2019 | 04:59am EST

Today, Subaru Corporation has restarted production at its Gunma manufacturing plant that had been suspended since the evening of January 16, 2019.*

Subaru restarted operations at the Gunma plant as countermeasure parts for electric power steering units for Forester, Impreza, and Subaru XV models have now become available.
Production of other models has also been resumed.

Impact on Subaru's consolidated financial performance is currently under study. Subaru will make further announcement if deemed necessary.

* News release dated January 23, 2019 regarding the production halt:
https://www.subaru.co.jp/press/news-en/2019_01_23_6786/

###

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 09:58:02 UTC
