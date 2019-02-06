Subaru : Revision of Performance Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2019

Company name:SUBARU CORPORATION Representative:Tomomi Nakamura, President and CEO Code number:7270 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact for inquiries: Katsuo Saito, Vice President and General Manager of Administration Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Considering the current business trend, Subaru Corporation has announced the revision of performance projection for the fiscal year ending March 2019 which was released at the timing of consolidated financial results announcement on November 5, 2018.

1. Revision of consolidated basis performance projection for the fiscal year ending March 2019

(from April 1 to March 31, 2019)

Net sales Operating

income Ordinary

income Net income

attributable to

owners of parent Net income

per share Previous projection (A) Millions of yen

3,210,000 Millions of yen

220,000 Millions of yen

229,000 Millions of yen

167,000 Yen

217.80 Revised projection (B) 3,120,000 185,000 193,000 140,000 182.59 Increase or decrease (B-A) (90,000) (35,000) (36,000) (27,000) Percentage change (%) (2.8) (15.9) (15.7) (16.2) Actual results of FYE 2018 3,232,695 379,447 379,934 220,354 287.40

Note: The Company has changed its accounting policies with effect from the first quarter of FYE 2019. Accordingly, the new policies have been retroactively applied to FYE 2018 results before carrying out year-on-year comparison and analysis of net sales figures.

2. Reasons for the Changes

Full-year forecasts for FYE 2019 are revised from the previous announcement made on November 5, 2018, reflecting factors such as higher raw material costs and decreases in production output and unit sales volume as a result of production halt at the Gunma manufacturing plant due to a defect in the Electronic Power Steering control unit.

Currency rate assumptions: 110 yen/US$, 129yen/euro

3. Dividends

There is no revision of dividend forecast.

Note: Above mentioned projections are based on certain assumptions and our management's judgment in light of currently available information, therefore actual results may differ from these projections.

###

[PDF/144 KB]