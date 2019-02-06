Subaru : Revision of Performance Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2019

Company name:SUBARU CORPORATION Representative:Tomomi Nakamura, President and CEO Code number:7270 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact for inquiries: Katsuo Saito, Vice President and General Manager of Administration Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825
Considering the current business trend, Subaru Corporation has announced the revision of performance projection for the fiscal year ending March 2019 which was released at the timing of consolidated financial results announcement on November 5, 2018.
1. Revision of consolidated basis performance projection for the fiscal year ending March 2019
(from April 1 to March 31, 2019)
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating
income
|
Ordinary
income
|
Net income
attributable to
owners of parent
|
Net income
per share
|
Previous projection (A)
|
Millions of yen
3,210,000
|
Millions of yen
220,000
|
Millions of yen
229,000
|
Millions of yen
167,000
|
Yen
217.80
|
Revised projection (B)
|
3,120,000
|
185,000
|
193,000
|
140,000
|
182.59
|
Increase or decrease (B-A)
|
(90,000)
|
(35,000)
|
(36,000)
|
(27,000)
|
|
Percentage change (%)
|
(2.8)
|
(15.9)
|
(15.7)
|
(16.2)
|
|
Actual results of FYE 2018
|
3,232,695
|
379,447
|
379,934
|
220,354
|
287.40
Note: The Company has changed its accounting policies with effect from the first quarter of FYE 2019. Accordingly, the new policies have been retroactively applied to FYE 2018 results before carrying out year-on-year comparison and analysis of net sales figures.
2. Reasons for the Changes
Full-year forecasts for FYE 2019 are revised from the previous announcement made on November 5, 2018, reflecting factors such as higher raw material costs and decreases in production output and unit sales volume as a result of production halt at the Gunma manufacturing plant due to a defect in the Electronic Power Steering control unit.
Currency rate assumptions: 110 yen/US$, 129yen/euro
3. Dividends
There is no revision of dividend forecast.
Note: Above mentioned projections are based on certain assumptions and our management's judgment in light of currently available information, therefore actual results may differ from these projections.
###
[PDF/144 KB]
Disclaimer
Subaru Corp. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 04:14:03 UTC