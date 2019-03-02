Subaru : Whiff of Trouble Triggers Subaru Recall

Chemicals from a variety of common products can interfere with brake lights

By Chieko Tsuneoka and Mike Colias

TOKYO -- Subaru Corp. said it plans to recall as many as 2.3 million vehicles globally to fix a defect that can affect a car's brake lights, increasing the risk of a crash.

The auto maker said Friday that the vehicles may have a flaw that prevents the brake-light switch from working properly, which could render the brake lights inoperable and even prevent the engine from starting. The problem affects certain models of Impreza, Crosstrek and Forester vehicles from model years 2008 to 2017, the company said.

Subaru said in a recall notice filed with Japanese regulators that certain chemical compounds released by everyday products such as fabric softener or car polish could create an insulating layer of film on the switches, preventing the proper flow of electricity to the brake lights. No accidents related to the problem have been reported, the company said.

A Subaru spokesman said Friday the auto maker has filed paperwork with federal regulators to recall 1.3 million of the vehicles in the U.S., and owners would be contacted within 60 days. A spokesman for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a formal recall announcement would come next week.

If all the affected vehicles were to be recalled, it would be the second-largest such action by Subaru after the recall connected to faulty air bags made by Takata.

Subaru, which generates two-thirds of its sales in the U.S., has dealt with a series of quality-related issues since late 2017, including falsifying fuel-efficiency data and conducting quality checks improperly. In January, the auto maker shut down its two Japanese factories for nearly two weeks over trouble with the power steering in Forester, Impreza and Crosstrek models.

The problems have contributed to a sharp fall in profitability. Subaru's annual operating profit, which peaked at about $5 billion in the year ended in March 2016, is expected to reach only about one-third that level in the current fiscal year.

Subaru's recall notice, which was filed Thursday, covers about 300,000 vehicles in Japan made between 2008 and 2017.

Nearly two million additional vehicles could be recalled, but the company said Friday it is still weighing its options in the U.S. and other countries.

The auto maker said it received complaints about the issue as early as 2013 and realized it could be caused by the presence of silicone gas in the vehicles. After continuing to receive complaints in recent years, Subaru identified the household products that were the source of the gas. The number of complaints has reached 1,399, the company said.

Peter Leiss, a former Chrysler Corp. engineer and an expert witness for Lancaster, Pa.-based Robson Forensics, said brake-light switches have been used in cars for decades and rarely malfunction. He said the switch is typically tucked under the dash near the top of the brake pedal and not exposed to elements brought into the car, like car polish or a cleaning solvent.

"Those types of materials can be found in any vehicle, so I wonder why the switches in these vehicles were affected by this," he said.

Corrections & Amplifications Subaru said it realized that an engine malfunction and other problems could be caused by the presence of silicone gas in its vehicles. An earlier version of this article incorrectly referred to silicon gas. (3/1/2019)

Write to Chieko Tsuneoka at chieko.Tsuneoka@dowjones.com and Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com