Subaru : to Debut “SUBARU VIZIV ADRENALINE CONCEPT” at 2019 Geneva International Motor Show

Tokyo, February 19, 2019 - Subaru Corporation today announced that 'SUBARU VIZIV* ADRENALINE CONCEPT' will make its world debut at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show to be held in Geneva, Switzerland (Press day: March 5 - 6, 2019 / Open to the public: March 7 - 17, 2019).

The SUBARU VIZIV ADRENALINE CONCEPT will be unveiled at the press briefing scheduled for 10:45 AM (Central European Time) on March 5 at Subaru booth.

At the Subaru booth, two electrified models equipped with e-BOXER (European specification) will be also displayed.

*: VIZIV is a coined word originated from the phrase 'Vision for Innovation.'

###

[PDF/426 KB]