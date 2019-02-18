Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Subaru Corp    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORP

(7270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Subaru : to Debut “SUBARU VIZIV ADRENALINE CONCEPT” at 2019 Geneva International Motor Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 09:13pm EST

Tokyo, February 19, 2019 - Subaru Corporation today announced that 'SUBARU VIZIV* ADRENALINE CONCEPT' will make its world debut at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show to be held in Geneva, Switzerland (Press day: March 5 - 6, 2019 / Open to the public: March 7 - 17, 2019).

The SUBARU VIZIV ADRENALINE CONCEPT will be unveiled at the press briefing scheduled for 10:45 AM (Central European Time) on March 5 at Subaru booth.

At the Subaru booth, two electrified models equipped with e-BOXER (European specification) will be also displayed.

*: VIZIV is a coined word originated from the phrase 'Vision for Innovation.'

###

[PDF/426 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 02:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUBARU CORP
09:13pSUBARU : to Debut “SUBARU VIZIV ADRENALINE CONCEPT” at 2019 Geneva I..
PU
02/12SUBARU : 2019 SUBARU Motorsport Activities
PU
02/07SUBARU : World premier of all-new 2020 subaru legacy sedan
PU
02/07TOYOTA MOTOR : Subaru sees profit at six-year low on stoppage but turnaround hop..
RE
02/07SUBARU : cuts FY 2018 earnings forecast on plant shutdown over defect
AQ
02/06SUBARU : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months of FYE2019
PU
02/06SUBARU : Revision of Performance Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 201..
PU
02/06SUBARU : Notice Regarding Year-on-Year Changes in Consolidated Financial Results..
PU
02/06China sales buoy Toyota's profit, but U.S. weakness persists
RE
02/06China sales buoy Toyota's profit, but U.S. weakness persists
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 3 191 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 166 B
Finance 2019 839 B
Yield 2019 5,16%
P/E ratio 2019 13,19
P/E ratio 2020 8,64
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Capitalization 2 149 B
Chart SUBARU CORP
Duration : Period :
Subaru Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 094  JPY
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomomi Nakamura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga Chairman
Toshiaki Okada CFO, Secretary, Director & Head-Personnel
Masaki Okawara Representative Director & GM-IT Strategy
Tetsuo Onuki Director & Chief Technology Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBARU CORP25.30%19 448
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.69%195 068
VOLKSWAGEN3.94%82 787
DAIMLER10.24%61 151
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.86%55 097
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE0.10%52 000
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.