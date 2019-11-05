Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Subaru Corporation    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Subaru : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FYE2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:15pm EST

Tokyo, November 6, 2019 - Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.


Consolidated global unit sales of Subaru vehicles increased 4.1% to 504,000 units.
Overseas unit sales rose 4.5% to 436,000 units due mainly to growth in the U.S. driven by the Ascent newly introduced in 2018 and the fully-redesigned Forester. Unit sales in Japan grew 1.6% to 68,000 units, led by the fully-redesigned Forester as well as the Subaru XV which newly added 'e-Boxer'-equipped models*1 to its lineup in October 2018.
Consolidated revenue rose 7.7% to 1,605.7 billion yen due to unit sales growth and other factors.

The Company is voluntarily adopting International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from this fiscal year (FYE2020) in place of the Japanese generally accepted accounting principles (JGAAP) previously adopted. The first-half and full-year result figures of the previous fiscal year (FYE2019) have been recalculated based on IFRS for comparison and analysis purposes.

Global production rose 1.3% to 498,000 units. Production in Japan increased due to strong demand for the Forester. The volume of overseas production*2 stood at the same level as the previous year, as production of the Legacy and Outback decreased at the time of their model changes, which offset an increase in production of the Ascent and Impreza.


Operating profit rose 68.1% to 94.8 billion yen as a result of unit sales growth, sales incentive control, lower SG&A expenses due to a decrease in quality-related expenses, a decline in R&D expenses, and other factors. Profit before tax grew 54.0% to 93.1 billion yen. Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent increased 58.4% to 68.3 billion yen.


Full-year forecasts for FYE2020 have been revised from the previous announcement made on August 5, 2019, to reflect factors including higher SG&A expenses due mainly to an increase in quality-related expenses, changes in currency rate assumptions (reflecting stronger yen), and an impact on production by Typhoon 19 (Hagibis), which offset improvements resulting mainly from sales incentive control.
Revised forecasts: Operating profit of 220 billion yen (up 21.1% from previous year), profit before tax of 220 billion yen (up 18.3%), profit for the period attributable to owners of parent of 163 billion yen (up 15.3%).
Forecasts for consolidated global unit sales and revenue remain unchanged from the previous announcement.
Currency rate assumptions: 107 yen/US$, 119 yen/euro

Previous forecasts for FYE2020 announced on August 5, 2019 (Originally announced on May 11, 2019):
Consolidated global sales of Subaru vehicles: 1,058,000 units
Revenue: 3,310 billion yen
Operating profit: 260 billion yen
Profit before tax: 270 billion yen
Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent: 210 billion yen
Currency rate assumptions: 110 yen/US$, 120 yen/euro

*1: 'e-Boxer' is Subaru's newly-developed power unit system combining a horizontally-opposed Boxer engine with an electric motor, which offers enhanced environmental performance as well as Subaru's distinctive driving enjoyment.
*2: Production in the U.S. at Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc.
Note: Vehicle volume figures are rounded off to the nearest thousand.

Forward-looking statements in this document including financial and other forecasts are based on the information available at the time of announcement and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

[PDF/119 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:14:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUBARU CORPORATION
11/05Subaru cuts annual profit outlook on yen, typhoon impact; shares drop
RE
11/05SUBARU : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FYE2020
PU
11/05SUBARU : Revision of Performance Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending 2020 (fro..
PU
11/05SUBARU : Notice Regarding Year-on-Year Changes in Consolidated Financial Results..
PU
11/02Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
10/30Carmakers and repair shops clash as automation upends aftermarket
RE
10/30Hitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving cost..
RE
10/30Hitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving cost..
RE
10/23SUBARU : World Premiere of All-New Subaru Levorg Prototype at Tokyo Motor Show 2..
PU
10/16SUBARU : halts car production in Japan as typhoon disrupts supplies
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 346 B
EBIT 2020 290 B
Net income 2020 221 B
Finance 2020 834 B
Yield 2020 4,59%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 2 405 B
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 120,59  JPY
Last Close Price 3 136,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomomi Nakamura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga Chairman
Toshiaki Okada CFO, Secretary, Director & Head-Personnel
Masaki Okawara Representative Director & GM-IT Strategy
Tetsuo Onuki Director & Chief Technology Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBARU CORPORATION37.73%22 045
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.75%193 946
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.93%99 143
DAIMLER AG15.77%63 356
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.77%54 851
BMW AG1.27%51 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group