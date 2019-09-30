Subaru : Announces Organizational Changes (Effective October 1, 2019)

Tokyo, October 1, 2019 - Subaru Corporation has announced the following organizational changes effective October 1, 2019.

[ IT Strategy Division ]



The Digital Innovation Dept. has been newly established with the aims of reforming business processes and creating / promoting opportunities for new business innovation by making strategic use of the latest digital technology and data.



The Cybersecurity Dept. has been newly established.

Pursuant to the Company's Basic Cybersecurity Policy, the department will engage in promoting activities to protect Subaru Group's conceivable products, services, and information assets from threats arising in the course of the business activities of Subaru Corporation and its group companies.

[ Manufacturing Division ]



The changes have been made with the aims of enhancing Subaru's manufacturing engineering and optimizing the span of management in the organization. The newly-established departments will exclusively engage in their respective areas of expertise.



The changes have been made to clearly identify the areas of responsibility of each unit.

