Subaru : Notice Regarding Year-on-Year Changes in Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FYE 2020

Company name: SUBARU CORPORATION Representative: Tomomi Nakamura, Representative Director, President and CEO Code number: 7270 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact for inquiries: Katsuo Saito, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Subaru Corporation hereby notifies year-on-year changes between the consolidated financial results for the first half of FYE 2020 (April 1 - September 30, 2019) announced today and those for the corresponding half period of the previous year. Details are set out below.

1. Year-on-Year Changes in Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FYE 2020

Revenue Operating

profit Profit before

tax Profit for the

period

attributable to

owners of

parent Profit for

the period

per share,

basic 1st Half of FYE 2019 (A) Millions of yen

1,491,437 Millions of yen

56,425 Millions of yen

60,460 Millions of yen

43,096 Yen 56.21 1st Half of FYE 2020 (B) 1,605,673 94,847 93,104 68,285 89.05 Increase and decrease (B-A) 114,236 38,422 32,644 25,189 Change of percentage (%) 7.7 68.1 54.0 58.4

Note: The Company has voluntarily adopted IFRS from the first quarter of FYE 2020, and the figures for the first half of FYE 2019 and FYE 2019 have also been recalculated based on IFRS and presented.

2. Reasons for the Changes

In the automotive business, overseas unit sales increased 19,000 units (4.5%) year-on-year to 436,000 units. In the United States, our priority market, there was a decrease in sales of Legacy and Outback due to their model changes, but this was more than offset by factors including favorable sales of the fully-redesigned Forester and the Ascent newly introduced in 2018. Unit sales in Japan grew 1,000 units (1.6%) year-on-year to 68,000 units, led by the fully-redesigned Forester as well as the Subaru XV which newly added 'e-Boxer'-equipped models* to its lineup in October 2018.

As a result, revenue for the First Half of FYE 2020 rose 114.2 billion yen (7.7%) year-on-year to 1,605.7 billion yen. Operating profit rose 38.4 billion yen (68.1%) year-on-year to 94.8 billion yen due to factors including unit sales growth, sales incentive control, lower SG&A expenses, a decline in R&D expenses, and other factors. Profit before tax grew 32.6 billion yen (54.0%) year-on-year to 93.1 billion yen. Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent also increased 25.2 billion yen (58.4%) to 68.3 billion yen.

* 'e-Boxer' is Subaru's newly-developed power unit system combining a horizontally-opposed Boxer engine with an electric motor, which offers enhanced environmental performance as well as Subaru's distinctive driving enjoyment.

