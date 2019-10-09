Subaru : Receives Securities Analysts' Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure for 6th Consecutive Year

Tokyo, October 10, 2019 - Subaru Corporation has been selected as the top company in the 'automobile, auto parts and tires' category of the 2019 Awards for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure presented by the Securities Analysts Association of Japan (SAAJ). Subaru received the highest marks among the 20 companies in the category that were evaluated. This is the 6th consecutive year that Subaru has been ranked at the top in the category.

The Excellence in Corporate Disclosure Awards have been presented by the SAAJ every year since 1995 with the goal of improving corporate information disclosure. This year marks the 25th year that the award program has been held. Companies are evaluated by securities analysts of each sector on the basis of the following five criteria:

1) management's stance on investor relations, the function of a corporation's investor relations department, and basic stance of a corporation's investor relations; 2) disclosures through briefings, interviews, and explanatory materials; 3) fairness in disclosure; 4) disclosure related to corporate governance; and 5) voluntary disclosure that conforms to conditions of each industry.

As the company's management philosophy, Subaru aims to be 'a compelling company with a strong market presence' built upon its customer-first principle.

We will continue to meet our responsibilities as a company that conducts its business on the global stage and, in our IR activities, will seek to further enhance shareholder and investor understanding of Subaru through the broad-based and fair disclosure of corporate information.

###

[PDF/225 KB]