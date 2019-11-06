Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Subaru Corporation    7270   JP3814800003

SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Subaru : Reference for the First Half of FYE2020 Consolidated Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:20am EST

We use our own and third-party cookies to improve your experience and our services, by analysing browsing on our website. By continuing to browse, we understand that you accept our use of them. To find out more about the cookies we use (and to see how to disable them), visit our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.

ACCEPT

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:19:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUBARU CORPORATION
04:20aSUBARU : Reference for the First Half of FYE2020 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
03:27aMitsubishi Motors slashes full-year profit forecast on slowing car sales
RE
01:04aTOYOTA MOTOR : Japan's Subaru cuts annual profit outlook on yen, typhoon impact
RE
11/05SUBARU : Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of FYE2020
PU
11/05SUBARU : Revision of Performance Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending 2020 (fro..
PU
11/05SUBARU : Notice Regarding Year-on-Year Changes in Consolidated Financial Results..
PU
11/02Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
10/30Carmakers and repair shops clash as automation upends aftermarket
RE
10/30Hitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving cost..
RE
10/30Hitachi, Honda suppliers to merge parts business to cut EV, self-driving cost..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 346 B
EBIT 2020 290 B
Net income 2020 221 B
Finance 2020 834 B
Yield 2020 4,59%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 2 405 B
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 120,59  JPY
Last Close Price 3 136,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomomi Nakamura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga Chairman
Toshiaki Okada CFO, Secretary, Director & Head-Personnel
Masaki Okawara Representative Director & GM-IT Strategy
Tetsuo Onuki Director & Chief Technology Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBARU CORPORATION37.73%22 037
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.75%195 494
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.28%98 965
DAIMLER AG16.14%63 143
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.77%54 622
BMW AG2.97%52 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group