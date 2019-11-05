Log in
Subaru : Revision of Performance Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending 2020 (from April 1 to March 31, 2020)

11/05/2019 | 11:10pm EST
Company name: SUBARU CORPORATION Representative: Tomomi Nakamura, Representative Director, President and CEO Code number: 7270 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact for inquiries: Katsuo Saito, Vice President and General Manager of Investor Relations Department Phone: +81-3-6447-8825

Considering the current business trend, Subaru Corporation has announced the revision of performance projection for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1 to March 31, 2020) which was released at the timing of consolidated financial results announcement on August 5, 2019.

1. Revision of consolidated basis performance projection for the fiscal year ending 2020
(from April 1 to March 31, 2020)

Revenue Operating
profit 		Profit before
tax 		Profit for the
period
attributable to
owners of
parent 		Profit for the
period per
share, basic
Previous projection (A) Millions of yen
3,310,000 		Millions of yen
260,000 		Millions of yen
270,000 		Millions of yen
210,000 		Yen
273.88
Revised projection (B) 3,310,000 220,000 220,000 163,000 212.57
Increase and decrease (B-A) (40,000) (50,000) (47,000)
Change of percentage (%) (15.4) (18.5) (22.4)
Actual results of the fiscal 2019
(ended March 31, 2019) 		3,156,150 181,724 186,026 141,418 184.44

Note: The Company has voluntarily adopted IFRS from the first quarter of FYE 2020, and the figures for the first half of FYE 2019 and FYE 2019 have also been recalculated based on IFRS and presented.

2. Reasons for the Changes

The Company has revised the consolidated performance projection for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 from the previous announcement made on August 5, 2019 to reflect factors including higher SG&A expenses due mainly to an increase in quality-related expenses, changes in currency rate assumptions (reflecting stronger yen), and an impact on production by Typhoon 19 (Hagibis), which offset improvements resulting mainly from sales incentive control.
The revised projection is based on assumed foreign exchange rates of ¥107/US$(previously ¥110/US$) and ¥119/EUR(previously ¥120/EUR).

3. Dividends

There is no revision of dividend forecast.

Note: Above mentioned projections are based on certain assumptions and our management's judgment in light of currently available information, therefore actual results may differ from these projections.

###

[PDF/134 KB]

Disclaimer

Subaru Corp. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:09:11 UTC
