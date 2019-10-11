Subaru : STI S209 Features and Specification

Tokyo, October 11, 2019 － Subaru Tecnica International (STI)*1, the wholly-owned motorsports subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, announced the product features and specification of STI S209 (finalized) to be sold in the U.S. market.

*1: Subaru Tecnica International (STI) (President: Yasuo Hiraoka; Based in Mitaka, Tokyo)

Features of STI S209

■ Suspension System and Wheels/Powertrain

・STI-tuned Bilstein front struts (inverted type) and coil springs

・STI-tuned Bilstein rear dampers and coil springs

・STI-designed BBS 19-inch×9.0J forged aluminum wheels

・Dunlop 265/35R19 Tires

・Brembo ventilated front disc brakes [drilled disc rotors & monobloc opposed-piston 6-pot calipers (silver-painted, with STI logo, STI performance pad)]

・Brembo ventilated rear disc brakes [drilled disc rotors & monobloc opposed-piston 2-pot calipers (silver-painted, with STI logo, STI performance pad)]

・STI-designed flexible tower brace, front

・STI-designed flexible draw stiffeners, front and rear seat back

・STI-designed pillow ball bush rear suspension links (lateral link front and rear)

・STI-designed front suspension supports

・Exhaust valve spring (stronger rate)

・Performance clutch

・High-flow fuel pump and injectors

・High-flow intake duct

・Induction box with conical air filter

・Intake duct pipe (larger diameter)

・High-flow duct boot

・Turbocharger with a larger turbine and compressor

・Performance muffler with lowered back pressure (featuring STI logo)

・Exclusive engine control unit (ECU)

・Performance shroud

・Intercooler water spray (with toggle switch)

・Motul 5W-40 Performance Oil

・Engine solenoid bracket (with serial number)

・Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) system

・Active Torque Vectoring system

・STI short throw shifter

■ Controls/Instrument Panel/Warning Lights

・Luminescent instrument panel (with multi-information display and STI logo)

・Multifunctional display (with welcome screen featuring STI logo)

・Central instrument panel visor (leather-like wrapping and silver stitching)

・Ultrasuede®-wrapped steering wheel (with STI logo ornament, silver stitching)

・STI-designed push-type engine starter switch (red with STI logo)

・STI-designed leather-wrapped shift knob (black with STI logo) and shift boot (silver stitching)

■ Audio

・Six speakers (4 front + 2 rear)

・Starlink 7.0-inch multimedia audio system

・Black roof antenna (shark fin type)

■ Interior

・Recaro front seats (with silver stitching and accents, STI and S209 logo, heated seats, equipped with supplemental restraint system side airbags)

・Rear seats (with silver stitching and accents)

・Decorative instrument panel (red, with S209 logo)

・Side sill plates (with S209 logo)

・Door arm rests (silver stitching)

・Center console decorative panel (silver stitching)

・Serial number plate (console)

・Sub trunk (with tire repair kit)

■ Exterior

・Mesh-type front grill (cherry-red stripe with S209 ornament)

・STI underspoiler, front

・STI underspoiler, side

・STI underspoiler, rear quarter

・Side bumper bezels (steel mesh and chrome plating)

・Bumper side canards

・Wide fenders (front and rear)

・Front fender air outlet grill

・Side garnish with S209 logo

・Rear bumper (cherry-red stripe with air outlet grill)

・S209 rear ornament

・Dry carbon-fiber roof

・Black door mirrors

・Dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler (with S209 logo)

Main S209 Specifications (finalized)

Dimensions/Weight Overall length/width/height 181.9 × 72.4 × 58.1in. Tire tread F/R 60.8in. / 61.2in. Road clearance 4.9in. Curb weight 3485 lb. Engine Type EJ25 horizontally opposed four-cylinder Max. output 341 hp Fuel tank capacity 15.9 gal Fuel type Unleaded premium gasoline

