SUBARU CORPORATION

(7270)
Subaru cuts annual profit outlook on yen, typhoon impact; shares drop

11/05/2019 | 11:44pm EST
Subaru logo is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Subaru Corp lowered its annual profit forecast on expectations of a stronger yen and the impact of a typhoon on production, driving its shares down as much as 4.5%.

Japan's smallest major automaker cut its forecast for operating profit to 220 billion yen ($2 billion) for the year ending March 2020, from a previous forecast of 260 billion yen.

Subaru revised its forecast for the yen to average 107 versus the dollar over the period, from 110 previously.

A stronger currency eats into profits because cars exported from Japan become more expensive and the value of earnings made overseas decreases.

The United States is Subaru's biggest market, accounting for about 60% of overall sales.

Typhoon Hagibis forced Subaru to halt production at its factories in Gumna, north of Tokyo, for more than a week in October due to supply chain disruptions.

It was the worst typhoon to hit Japan in decades, leaving at least 80 people dead, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Subaru shares were down 1% at 3,102 yen by 0440 GMT, after touching a low of 2,995.5 yen earlier.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.05% 75.198 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.08% 140.458 Delayed Quote.0.16%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.13% 82.84 Delayed Quote.2.85%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.09% 120.739 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.14% 0.9106 Delayed Quote.1.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.05% 69.494 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
SUBARU CORPORATION 0.45% 3136 End-of-day quote.37.73%
TOHO CO., LTD. -0.34% 4400 End-of-day quote.12.82%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.07% 109.067 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 346 B
EBIT 2020 290 B
Net income 2020 221 B
Finance 2020 834 B
Yield 2020 4,59%
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
P/E ratio 2021 9,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 2 405 B
Technical analysis trends SUBARU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 3 120,59  JPY
Last Close Price 3 136,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target -0,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomomi Nakamura President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yasuyuki Yoshinaga Chairman
Toshiaki Okada CFO, Secretary, Director & Head-Personnel
Masaki Okawara Representative Director & GM-IT Strategy
Tetsuo Onuki Director & Chief Technology Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBARU CORPORATION37.73%22 045
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.75%193 946
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.93%99 143
DAIMLER AG15.77%63 356
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.77%54 851
BMW AG1.27%51 603
