Subaru cuts annual profit outlook on yen, typhoon impact; shares drop

Japan's smallest major automaker cut its forecast for operating profit to 220 billion yen ($2 billion) for the year ending March 2020, from a previous forecast of 260 billion yen.

Subaru revised its forecast for the yen to average 107 versus the dollar over the period, from 110 previously.

A stronger currency eats into profits because cars exported from Japan become more expensive and the value of earnings made overseas decreases.

The United States is Subaru's biggest market, accounting for about 60% of overall sales.

Typhoon Hagibis forced Subaru to halt production at its factories in Gumna, north of Tokyo, for more than a week in October due to supply chain disruptions.

It was the worst typhoon to hit Japan in decades, leaving at least 80 people dead, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Subaru shares were down 1% at 3,102 yen by 0440 GMT, after touching a low of 2,995.5 yen earlier.

