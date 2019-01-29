Subex : announces FY19 Q3 Results with Consolidated Revenue of INR 8,228 lacs and EBIDTA* of INR 757 lacs

29TH JANUARY 2019, BENGALURU, INDIA - Subex, a leading telecom analytics solution provider, today announced its consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Performance Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2018:

Revenue for the quarter at INR 8,228 lacs as against INR 8,806 lacs in FY19 Q2

Revenue for the 9 months ending 31st Dec 2018 at INR 24,625 lacs as against INR 24,367 for 9 months ending 31st Dec 2017.

Profitability

EBIDTA* for the quarter at INR 757 lacs as against Rs. 1,236 lacs in FY19 Q2

Profit after Tax (PAT) for the quarter at INR 206 lacs as against Rs. 631 lacs in FY19 Q2

Highlights of the Quarter

Announced the launch of a new brand, CrunchMetrics which is a division of Subex Digital LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Subex Limited. CrunchMetrics is an AI based anomaly detection system designed to help organizations discover business opportunities and mitigate risks in real-time. The solution is vertical agnostic and has a wide range of use cases for Telecom, Retail and FinTech verticals at launch

Launched next-gen fraud prevention solution to help telcos proactively deal with existing and emerging fraud types like digital fraud.

Vinod Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, Subex said, 'In line with our Subex 3.0 strategy, the third quarter of FY19 marked our entry into newer verticals through the launch of CrunchMetrics. Additionally, we continue to expand our capabilities on IoT Security and have now expanded it to cover the needs of Oil and Gas and logistics verticals. These have helped us to forge new partnerships that will play a crucial role in our future growth. We will continue to invest in these new high growth areas.

On our core area we have brought about a paradigm shift in managing fraud and risk in digital ecosystem by enhancing our fraud management solution with new digital fraud management capabilities. From a business perspective, the order booking for the quarter was in line with our expectations. However, some of these new deals did not see revenue conversion in the quarter and the same will be reflected in the subsequent quarter.'

About Subex

Subex is a leading telecom analytics solutions provider, enabling a digital future for global telcos.

Founded in 1992, Subex has spent over 25 years in enabling 3/4th of the largest 50 CSPs globally achieve competitive advantage. By leveraging data which is gathered across networks, customers, and systems coupled with its domain knowledge and the capabilities of its core solutions, Subex helps CSPs to drive new business models, enhance customer experience and optimise enterprises.

Subex leverages its award-winning product portfolio in areas such as Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Asset Assurance and Partner Management, and complements them through its digital solutions such as IoT Security and Insights. Subex also offers scalable Managed Services and Business Consulting services.

Subex has more than 300 installations across 90+ countries.

In case of any queries, please reach out to-

Sandeep Banga

Marketing and Communications

+91 99168 24122

sandeep.banga@subex.com