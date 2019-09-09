Log in
SUBSEA 7    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7

(SUBC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/09 07:30:08 am
92.1 NOK   +1.52%
07:12aSUBSEA 7 : Innovation and Technology event invite
PU
09/06SUBSEA 7 : awarded contracts offshore Saudi Arabia
PU
09/02SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Brazil
PU
News 
News

Subsea 7 : Innovation and Technology event invite

09/09/2019 | 07:12am EDT
Subsea 7 Innovation and Technology event invite

Luxembourg - 09 September 2019 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN LU0075646355) is holding an Innovation and Technology event on 27 September, from 9:30am to 1pm at our offices in Stavanger. The event is open to both investors and analysts.

The event will demonstrate examples of Subsea 7's innovation and technology programmes. There will be also a chance to meet engineers and senior managers. No price sensitive or new material information will be released during the event and no update on current trading will be given. The presentation materials from the event will be shared on Subsea 7's website.

Please get in touch through the contacts below or by email to ir@subsea7.com if you would like to attend or have any questions. Further details will be sent to attendees nearer the time.

*******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Isabel Green
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
isabel.green@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements made in this announcement may include 'forward-looking statements'. These statements may be identified by the use of words like 'anticipate', 'believe', 'could', 'estimate', 'expect', 'forecast', 'intend', 'may', 'might', 'plan', 'predict', 'project', 'scheduled', 'seek', 'should', 'will', and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements reflect our current views and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The principal risks and uncertainties which could impact the Group and the factors which could affect the actual results are described but not limited to those in the 'Risk Management' section in the Group's Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2018. These factors, and others which are discussed in our public announcements, are among those that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially from our forward-looking statements: actions by regulatory authorities or other third parties; our ability to recover costs on significant projects; the general economic conditions and competition in the markets and businesses in which we operate; our relationship with significant clients; the outcome of legal and administrative proceedings or governmental enquiries; uncertainties inherent in operating internationally; the timely delivery of vessels on order; the impact of laws and regulations; and operating hazards, including spills and environmental damage. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on our future results. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Attachment

Attachments subc-technology-event-f.pdf

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 11:11:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 933 M
EBIT 2019 104 M
Net income 2019 57,1 M
Finance 2019 443 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 54,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
Capitalization 3 014 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jean P. Cahuzac Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kristian Siem Chairman
John Evans Chief Operating Officer
Ricardo Horacio Rosa Chief Financial Officer
Dod A. Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUBSEA 77.64%3 017
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED11.91%4 559
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING10.41%3 362
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY7.47%2 947
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 529
BW OFFSHORE104.11%1 333
Categories
