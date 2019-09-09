Subsea 7 : Innovation and Technology event invite

Luxembourg - 09 September 2019 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN LU0075646355) is holding an Innovation and Technology event on 27 September, from 9:30am to 1pm at our offices in Stavanger. The event is open to both investors and analysts.

The event will demonstrate examples of Subsea 7's innovation and technology programmes. There will be also a chance to meet engineers and senior managers. No price sensitive or new material information will be released during the event and no update on current trading will be given. The presentation materials from the event will be shared on Subsea 7's website.

Please get in touch through the contacts below or by email to ir@subsea7.com if you would like to attend or have any questions. Further details will be sent to attendees nearer the time.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Contact for investment community enquiries:

Isabel Green

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

isabel.green@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

