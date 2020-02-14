Log in
02/14/2020 | 10:56am EST
Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares
? Luxembourg - 14 February 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced that on 14 February 2020, the Company transferred 3,673 shares from treasury to satisfy employee share awards under the Company's Long-term Incentive Plan. Following the above transfer, the number of common shares held in treasury is 1,161,478 representing 0.39% of the Company's issued common shares. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, are unchanged at 300,000,000. ********************************************************************************* Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs. Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62. ********************************************************************************* Contact: Katherine Tonks Head of Investor Relations Subsea 7 S.A. Tel +44 20 8210 5568 katherine.tonks@subsea7.com www.subsea7.com

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 15:55:08 UTC
