SUBSEA 7

(SUBC)
Subsea 7 : acquires 4Subsea

10/03/2019 | 04:24am EDT

Subsea 7 is pleased to announce that it has acquired 4Subsea, a leading provider of technology and services that delivers key decision support to oil & gas and offshore wind operators worldwide.

4Subsea will function autonomously within Subsea 7, maintaining an independent brand and management team. 4Subsea's Peter Jenkins will continue in his role as CEO of the company.

Delivering advanced digital solutions to a worldwide market

4Subsea will support Subsea 7 in delivering advanced digital solutions to customers within Life of Field and Field Development contracts and be a key contributor to the ongoing digital transformation of Subsea 7 business delivery.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Executive VP - Alliances and Strategy, Subsea 7, said: 'We regard the acquisition of 4Subsea as an important opportunity for Subsea 7 to expand its digital capability and offering. 4Subsea digital insights will create value for Subsea 7 in both our services provided to customers, and to improve efficiency within our own operations and delivery.

'4Subsea's experienced team of subsea domain experts and data scientists provides innovative digital solutions to energy operators, reducing operational risk, cost and providing actionable insights.

'We are delighted that the 4Subsea team is now part of our Group, and we look forward to jointly delivering enhanced value to our customers.'

Digital twins of vessels to optimise marine operations

An early priority project will be a joint effort between Subsea 7 and 4Subsea towards monitoring of key operational data on Subsea 7 vessels, contributing to the digitalisation of its marine operations. With the use of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence, 4Subsea will deliver key insights and decision support with digital twins, in order to optimise these activities.

Peter Jenkins, CEO, 4Subsea: 'We are proud and happy to become a Subsea 7 company, as we regard this as an excellent opportunity to scale our technology and services to a larger market. We aim to combine our ability to deliver quick and targeted business value within well intervention, drilling, subsea operations, and offshore wind with Subsea 7's strong position as a leading player within the subsea and renewables market.

'We believe there is significant value to energy operators in combining our services with Subsea 7's Field Development and Life of Field business. In addition, we can create value within Subsea 7 with the vessel monitoring project, in the same way we have developed digital twins for subsea production and drilling.'

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:23:08 UTC
