Subsea 7 : and Royal IHC launch reel-lay vessel Seven Vega

On Saturday 25 May 2019, Subsea 7 and Royal IHC successfully launched the fully integrated reel-lay vessel SEVEN VEGA. The ceremony took place at IHC's shipyard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, The Netherlands, and was performed by Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Vice President for Subsea 7 in Norway.

Stuart Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President Strategy and Commercial Subsea 7 said: 'The vessel marks an important investment for the future. When delivered in early 2020, SEVEN VEGA will be one of the most capable and cost-effective reel-lay vessels in the market and a global enabler for Subsea 7. It has been designed to deliver flowline technologies that address the growing market trend towards longer and more complex tie-back developments. The vessel's cutting-edge pipelay system focuses on crew safety, operational efficiency and flexibility. This system will be capable of installing complex rigid flowlines including pipe-in-pipe systems and electrically heat traced flowlines in water depths up to 3000m.

Dave Vander Heyde, CEO Royal IHC: 'We are very proud of achieving this milestone for this impressive project. Our partnership with Subsea 7 has again proven to be successful and we are pleased to add more value to their advanced fleet. The integrated approach of IHC to vessel design, will give Subsea 7 an industry leading asset that sets a new standard in offshore pipelay.'

IHC designed SEVEN VEGA in close cooperation with Subsea 7. The high-specification vessel will be capable of installing complex rigid flowlines including pipe-in-pipe systems.

Several innovative features make SEVEN VEGA the most technologically advanced vessel to date. Its compact dimensions are a result of the creative positioning of its three engine rooms and main reel, efficient use of the superstructure, and low air draft pipelay tower. The smart use of space opens up a large aft working deck, while the optimised mass distribution minimises the ballast water requirement.

The design of the reel-lay system was focused on crew safety, operational efficiency and flexibility. The twin tensioner pipelay ramp tilts to allow pipeline installation from shallow waters to depths of up to 3,000m. The large multi-level workstation optimises the efficiency of operations in and around the firing line, while the creative positioning of the main and auxiliary reels - recessed into the main deck - offers payload flexibility.

In addition, the all-electric main crane allows lift parameters to be adjusted promptly without having to manually adapt the active heave system. By having fewer components, maintenance and energy consumption are also reduced.

SEVEN VEGA has an overall length of 149m, a breadth of 33m and a Class 3 dynamic positioning system. Its reel-lay system has a 600t top tension capacity consisting of a 32m main reel and a 17m auxiliary reel with a maximum storage capacity of 5,600t and 1,600t respectively. SEVEN VEGA is fitted with cranes offering a lifting capacity of 250t and 50t, and mutiple smaller cranes alongside two side-launching work-class ROV systems.

This reel-lay vessel is the ninth vessel IHC will deliver to Subsea 7. The delivery represents a fully integrated pipelay vessel equipped with a pipelay system designed, engineered and built by IHC.