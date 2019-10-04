Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore UK



Luxembourg - 04 October 2019 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of a sizeable(1) contract by Shell for the Pierce depressurisation project, located approximately 160 miles offshore, east of Aberdeen.

The contract scope involves the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation (EPCI and T&I) of a 30km gas export pipeline, a gas export riser and associated subsea infrastructure, for tie-ins at the Haewene Brim FPSO.

Project management and detailed engineering has commenced at Subsea 7's office in Aberdeen, with offshore activities scheduled for 2020 and 2021.

Jonathan Tame, Vice President UK & Canada, said: 'This award recognises our extensive knowledge of Shell's North Sea developments, gained over almost 30 years of working closely together to deliver safe and cost-effective construction, inspection, repair and maintenance operations across Shell's European offshore fields and facilities.'

(1) Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

