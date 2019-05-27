Log in
SUBSEA 7    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7

(SUBC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/27 10:30:11 am
101.6 NOK   -1.84%
News 
News

Subsea 7 : share repurchase

05/27/2019 | 11:34am EDT
Subsea 7 share repurchase

Luxembourg - 27 May 2019 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN LU0075646355) today announced that on 27 May 2019 the Company repurchased 255,000 of its shares at an average price of NOK 101.97 per share. This represents approximately 0.08% of the Company's issued share capital.

The shares were repurchased in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme announced on 28 February 2019.

As at close of business on 27 May 2019 the Company held 6,549,718 treasury shares representing approximately 2.10% of the Company's issued share capital. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 312,367,111.

*******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:
Isabel Green
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
isabel.green@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Attachment

Attachments subc-share-repurchase-27052019.pdf

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 15:33:02 UTC
