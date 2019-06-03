Log in
SUBSEA 7    SUBC   LU0075646355

SUBSEA 7

(SUBC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/03 10:30:21 am
99.09 NOK   +1.80%
12:09pSUBSEA 7 : share repurchase
PU
05/31SUBSEA 7 : share repurchase
PU
05/29SUBSEA 7 : share repurchase
PU
News 
News

Subsea 7 : share repurchase

06/03/2019 | 12:09pm EDT
Subsea 7 share repurchase

Luxembourg - 3 June 2019 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN LU0075646355) today announced that on 3 June 2019 the Company repurchased 266,600 of its shares at an average price of NOK 97.98 per share. This represents approximately 0.09% of the Company's issued share capital.

The shares were repurchased in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme announced on 28 February 2019.

As at close of business on 3 June 2019 the Company held 7,586,318 treasury shares representing approximately 2.43% of the Company's issued share capital. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 312,367,111.

*******************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

*******************************************************************************

Contact for enquiries:
Isabel Green
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
isabel.green@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Attachment

Attachments subc-share-repurchase-03062019.pdf

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 16:08:09 UTC
