Subsea 7 : share repurchase

Luxembourg - 24 June 2019 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, ISIN LU0075646355) today announced that on 24 June 2019 the Company repurchased 245,000 of its shares at an average price of NOK 102.28 per share. This represents approximately 0.08% of the Company's issued share capital.



The shares were repurchased in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme announced on 28 February 2019.

As at close of business on 24 June 2019 the Company held 4,165,718 treasury shares representing approximately 1.36% of the Company's issued share capital. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 305,367,111.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. We create sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

